The Belt and Road Entrepreneur Conference Achieved Fruitful Results, Hinen Actively Participated in Global Cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, leaders of more than 150 countries led entrepreneurs to participate in the third "Belt and Road" International Cooperation Summit Forum. China's national high-tech enterprise Hinen participated in the opening event of the third "Belt and Road" International Cooperation Summit Forum - "the Belt and Road" Entrepreneurs Conference and held a signing ceremony. As a national high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service, Hinen has more than 10,000 employees and 5 super-large production bases.

Hinen is committed to the research and development and global sales of home energy storage systems, hybrid solar inverters, portable power supplies, and battery packs. The company has more than 400 professional R&D technicians and more than 150 patents, and is committed to providing high-quality renewable energy solutions for outdoor, home and off-grid living.

"the Belt and Road" Entrepreneurs Conference is the most important event to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the "the Belt and Road "initiative. It is also an important platform for all parties to discuss the high-quality development. The conference was co-sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. The theme was "High-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and joint efforts to achieve common development and prosperity."

This year's "the Belt and Road" Entrepreneurs Conference has more than 1,100 participants, with high-level representatives, wide coverage of countries, and strong representation. The areas involved include infrastructure, clean energy, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, financial services, modern agriculture, rail transit, etc. This conference reached a project cooperation agreement of US$97.2 billion, exceeding the number of projects and contract amount at the previous Entrepreneurs Conference.

As a national high-tech enterprise, Hinen actively participated in this "the Belt and Road" Entrepreneur Conference and signed cooperation agreements with partners in professional fields. The company will further strengthen R&D and innovation in the fields of home energy storage systems, hybrid solar inverters, battery packs, providing solutions for environmentally friendly products, and high-quality renewable energy solutions for outdoor, home and off-grid living.

Hinen will continue to leverage its advantages in technology and product innovation, working with partners to promote high-quality co-construction of the "Belt and Road" initiative, and making positive contributions to common development and prosperity.

