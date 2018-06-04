The Ben E. Keith Company Board Elects Longtime Executives to Top Leadership Posts

On July 1, 2018, John Howard Hallam will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, currently held by Robert Hallam; and Robert Hallam Jr. will assume the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. Robert Hallam will continue his longstanding role as Chairman of the Board, and Howard Hallam will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board.

"John and Robert have devoted their professional careers to Ben E. Keith, playing key roles in our growth and evolution as a leader in food and beverage distribution. My fellow Board members and I are confident they will maintain our high standards of excellence, and lead us to even greater heights," said Robert Hallam, Chairman of the Board.

John H. Hallam has worked for Ben E. Keith for over 28 years, the last five as President and Chief Operating Officer. During his long and distinguished career, he has held a wide range of positions in the Beverage, Food and Corporate Divisions. John has a bachelor's degree from Tulane University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Texas.

"I am honored to follow in Robert Hallam's footsteps, and look forward to leading the finest team in foodservice and beverage distribution," said John Howard Hallam. "Robert and I are proud of our Company's 112-year legacy and are eager to build on it as we continue our commitment to the growth and success of our customers, our industry, our partners, and our employees."

Robert Hallam Jr. has been with the Company for 24 years, serving most recently as Executive Vice President, and has held key leadership roles across all company divisions throughout his outstanding career. Robert holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University.

"Ben E. Keith has a long history of passionate and devoted leaders, and I am privileged to join their ranks," said Robert Hallam Jr. "I am delighted to be working with John as we further our quest to be the most-trusted food and beverage distributor in our industry."

About the Ben E. Keith Company

For more than a century, Ben E. Keith has been a leader in fine food and premium beverage distribution, and we strive to provide excellent customer service to all our partners. Our food division is a complete broadline distributor servicing fourteen states, and our beverage division serves 254 Texas counties and is a proud distributor of Anheuser-Busch InBev products, craft and import beer brands, sensational spirits, and fine wine. We are dedicated to the growth and success of our customers, our industry, our partners, and our employees—continuing our commitment to delivering quality since 1906.

