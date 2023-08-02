THE BENCHMARK COMPANY TO HOST AN EXECUTIVE Q&A SESSION WITH TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced that it will be hosted by Kurt Hallead from The Benchmark Company at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, August 4, 2023 for a TETRA overview and update. Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a business update and discuss the company's strategic initiatives followed by questions & answers moderated by Kurt Hallead, Head of Global Energy at The Benchmark Company.

For those who would like to participate in the call, please email Kurt Hallead at the following email address: [email protected]

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow®, an ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO 2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com for more information.

Investor Contact

For further information, please contact Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc. at (281) 367-1983 or via email at [email protected]

