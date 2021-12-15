The Benefits of Dogs in the Workplace

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) As many pet parents return to the office in the new year, they are looking for ways to continue spending time with their furry friends during the workday. In fact, 72% of pet owners said being able to bring pets to work is important, according to an online survey conducted on behalf of the CESAR® brand. As part of its mission to make the world (including office spaces) dog friendly, the brand uncovered some benefits of bringing pets to work, including boosting happiness and relieving stress. Learn more at BetterCitiesForPets.com/PetsWorkAtWork.