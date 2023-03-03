The Benefits of Hydrogen Water Made with Hydrokinetic Ultrasonic Fluid Mixing

The Innovative Manufacturing Method Used by Hydrogen Water Brand Boundless Yields Significant Benefits and Better Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SYDNEY, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen water is a trendy beverage that is already a runaway favorite in areas known for longeval health, like Japan. It is also a hydration option that is rapidly growing in popularity in regions like Australia and the U.S. The benefits of hydrogen water — things like increased energy, reduced inflammation, and even potential uses like addressing metabolic syndrome and managing Parkinson's disease — are often touted by its devoted advocates.

The method behind creating the hydrogen water itself is often ignored in favor of its potential advantages. However, Australian beverage brand Boundless challenges that the manufacturing methods are just as important as the health benefits.

Hydrogen water is often made either by using electrolysis to decompose water into its constituent elements (hydrogen and oxygen) or by using less effective methods, such as bubbling hydrogen into water. In either case, the results are undesirable — which is why Boundless insisted on finding another way to mix its two key ingredients.

"Hydrogen is a gas and water is, well, a liquid," laughs Boundless CEO David Goo, "getting the two to mix isn't as easy as it sounds. That's why we came up with hydrokinetic ultrasonic fluid mixing." It's a lengthy name for a process that is as simple as it is ground-breaking. Boundless's innovative manufacturing method combines hydrogen gas and local Australian water with nanotechnology that uses molecular sonic vibrations.

The harmless process doesn't just create hydrogen water. The resulting concoction boasts a robust hydrogen concentration level of more than two parts per million. It's also non-pressurized, meaning the hydrogen doesn't instantly escape the moment a can is opened. Boundless claims its sonically combined hydrogen is more bioavailable, allowing it to take on a greater role as an antioxidant agent in the body.

"Hydrogen water is popular," says Goo, "But it's the way you create it that makes all the difference. We use green hydrogen, sustainable packaging, and a clean manufacturing process. That way, our customers know that they aren't just consuming a trendy beverage. They're tapping into a drink that is designed to optimize their individual hydration with each and every sip."

About Boundless

Boundless Hydrogen Water was created by a research team led by Dr. Jeffery Son as a natural, comprehensive solution for his daughter's eczema. The product was successful, not just for topical skin but for various general health benefits. The Brand is established as a market leader through the development of the company's unique, non-chemical, Australian manufacturing method, and its founding team has worked tirelessly to share its hydrogen water with the world ever since. Boundless is backed by both science and continuous research and operates with the mission of using technology to unlock human potential and create the future of beverages. Learn more at boundlesshydrogenwater.com .

