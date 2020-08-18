The Best Facelift Of 2020 Is At Seattle Plastic Surgery

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every person seeking a facelift wants the best results with minimal recovery and downtime. Until recently, this was not usually possible through traditional facelift techniques. The plastic surgeons at Seattle Plastic Surgery have made the impossible possible with the mini facelift. Using non-invasive techniques and local anesthesia, they can successfully reduce recovery time and achieve results looking up to ten years younger.

To learn more about mini facelifts and facelift pricing at Seattle Plastic Surgery, visit: https://www.seattleplasticsurgery.com/mini-facelift-seattle-tacoma/

Mini facelifts utilize a smaller incision than a full facelift that hides behind or in the natural folds of the ear. However, through these incisions, the plastic surgeons can provide comparable results to a full facelift with precise technique and skill. This reduces overall trauma to the body and face, often leading to a shorter recovery time, fewer side effects, and a better result.

In addition to these techniques, the use of local anesthesia during most mini facelift cases decreases risk and the rate of complications. General anesthesia can also cause uncomfortable side effects following surgery and comes with more risk than the use of local anesthesia during facelifts in Seattle.

Dr. Javad Sajan of Seattle Plastic Surgery says, "Our facelifts are minimally invasive, gives long lasting results, and minimizes the risk of a traditional facelift."

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Seattle Plastic Surgery is a well known provider of elite plastic surgery in Seattle, WA. With plastic surgeons dedicated specifically to facial plastic surgery, Seattle Plastic Surgery specializes in facelifts and mini facelifts meant to make patients look ten years younger. Every facelift is custom designed to fit every patient's unique facial features while offering possibly the safest facelift surgery in Seattle. Having served Washington for two decades, Seattle Plastic Surgery serves as the cornerstone of plastic surgery in Seattle.

Contact: Sabrina Sajan

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Seattle Plastic Surgery

Related Links

https://www.seattleplasticsurgery.com

