THE BEST GETS BETTER: NIKON RELEASES NEW FIRMWARE VERSION 5.30 FOR THE Z 9 FLAGSHIP PROFESSIONAL MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Updates Especially Benefit Pro Sports Shooters; Include Improved AF Performance and Functionality, Auto Capture Enhancements, Flexible Color and More

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the release of firmware version 5.30 for the full-frame/FX-format flagship mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z 9. This free firmware is now available for download and adds improvements across the board to further enhance the capabilities of Nikon's top-of-the-line mirrorless camera.

The new firmware adds multiple focus enhancements, starting with a significant improvement in subject acquisition, tracking and stability for fast-moving subjects such as athletes. The advanced subject detection, created with Nikon's deep learning technology, now works in other focus modes, making it easier to track the intended subject reliably in either single point or dynamic AF modes. Subject detection can now quickly be toggled on/off using a custom function button, if desired. The firmware also adds a new in-camera focus limiter, which allows the user to restrict the focus range to specific distances.

Improvements have also been made to the Auto Capture function, with a new AF standby position, and other operability and performance updates like face detection. The Z 9 now gives users the ultimate and most intelligent remote camera setup, without the need for any third-party triggering devices. This offers an extreme advantage for those shooting wildlife or professional sports with limited access.

Firmware version 5.30 adds support for Flexible Color Picture Control, which allows users to easily craft their own unique looks using NX Studio, Nikon's image browsing, processing, and editing desktop software. This new feature offers greater creative freedom by enabling intuitive adjustments to parameters such as color hue, brightness, and contrast using tools like Color Blender and Color Grading. Settings configured in NX Studio can then be saved to a memory card and loaded onto the camera as Custom Picture Controls for shooting. These settings are reflected in the live view display, allowing users to preview results in real time, reducing the need for post-processing.

Additional Improvements to Operability and Functionality

Focusing is now possible with the maximum aperture in live view.

A magnification option of [400%] has been added to [Zoom on/off] available for Custom Settings.

Use of an external microphone (wired/wireless) is now possible when recording voice memos.

Extended the dimensions of focus areas available with [ Wide-area AF (C1) ] and [ Wide-area AF (C2) ] AF-area modes.

] and [ ] AF-area modes. Added [ Flat Monochrome ] and [ Deep Tone Monochrome ] Picture Controls.

] and [ ] Picture Controls. Added [ USB streaming (UVC/UAC) ] to [ USB ] in the [ NETWORK MENU ].

] to [ ] in the [ ]. Changed the specifications for uninterrupted video output to HDMI devices such as external monitors when recording ended.

The headphone volume level can now be adjusted in the "i" menu during video recording.

Z 9 owners can visit the Nikon download center to get the new firmware for free. Nikon will continuously meet users' needs through firmware updates that expand the functionality of its cameras.

