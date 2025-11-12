The Best Gifts Can't Be Wrapped: Unleashed Brands' Black Friday Deals are Experiences that Build Kids' Confidence

Limited-time offers across Urban Air Adventure Park, Sylvan Learning, The Little Gym and more empower kids to reach their potential

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes the best gifts don't fit in a box. Just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Unleashed Brands is giving families access to limited-time deals on experiences that create memories long after the wrapping paper is gone — gifts that spark bravery, curiosity and imagination – and have a lasting impact.

Solve winter break boredom with the gift of Urban Air Adventure Park passes for Adventure Slides with unexpected curves and thrilling drops, trampolines, trapeze, laser tag and more. Turn report card stress into success with Sylvan Learning's personalized tutoring in STEM, reading, writing and more – and give the gift of learning that lasts beyond the holidays. Give your child a gift that moves them – literally – with The Little Gym classes for ages 4 months through 12 years that build motor skills and confidence.

Available starting November 14 through Cyber Monday (December 1), the deals span Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Premier Martial Arts, XP League, Snapology, Class 101 and Water Wings. All are part of the Unleashed Brands youth enrichment platform, a destination for kids to learn, play and grow.

With offers ranging from discounted park passes to academic assessments and birthday party packages, these deals give families affordable access to screen-free fun, educational support, and skill-building activities.

Jump, Climb and Conquer Cabin Fever: Urban Air Adventure Park

Solve winter break boredom with one gift. When school's out and cabin fever sets in, Urban Air passes provide unlimited access to Adventure Slides with unexpected curves and thrilling drops, trampolines, trapeze, laser tag, and more—giving kids of all ages a place to play and explore in a safe environment. Deals available at nearly every location nationwide¹ starting November 14:

A Black Friday exclusive: Passes offering 50% or more in savings – that's unlimited play for 50 cents a day or less:

Winter Pass: Starting at $49 for ~90 days of unlimited access — available to purchase online or in the park³

Three Seasons Pass: Starting at $99 for nine months of unlimited access through winter, spring, and summer —available to purchase online or in the park⁴

Starting at $99 for nine months of unlimited access through winter, spring, and summer —available to purchase online or in the park⁴ 50% off Prepaid Birthday Party Packages: Urban Air throws 300,000 birthday parties every year, offering stress-free planning with merch, décor, party favors and access to top attractions. Packages are available at your local park.

Turn Report Card Stress into Success: Sylvan Learning

The gift of learning lasts beyond the holidays. Help your child discover their academic strengths with personalized tutoring that builds skills in STEM, reading, writing, and more for students in grades K-12. Sylvan's proven approach combines expert teachers with SylvanSync™ technology to create learning plans tailored to each student. Offers available at nearly every location nationwide⁶ starting November 14 when you fill out an online form:

50% off Sylvan's Insight™ Assessment : Identify where your child excels and where they need support with a comprehensive academic evaluation.

: Identify where your child excels and where they need support with a comprehensive academic evaluation. 15% off Tuition for New Customers: Get our biggest savings of the year on enrollment in a personalized tutoring program for your child.

Flips, Tumbles, and Joy: The Little Gym

Give your child a gift that moves them—literally. The Little Gym classes for ages 4 months through 12 years use gymnastics-based activities to develop motor skills, social skills, and a love of physical activity.

Get Two Months at the Best Price of the Season – Savings of up to 20%: Starting November 21, score this deal when you get a membership online or in gyms at participating locations nationwide.

For the Gamer, Swimmer, Builder and More: Premier Martial Arts, Snapology, Class 101, Water Wings and XP League

Gift experiences that match your child's passions. From martial arts discipline to STEAM programming, college planning to competitive gaming and swim lessons, find the perfect present that builds valuable life skills. All deals are available online starting November 28:

Class 101 – Get $101 off a College Planning Package : Experts guide high school students through a stress-free college application process.

– : Experts guide high school students through a stress-free college application process. Snapology – Save up to 30% off your first experience : Kids ages 1-14 explore robotics, coding and design using LEGO® bricks, K'Nex, and technology.

: Kids ages 1-14 explore robotics, coding and design using LEGO® bricks, K'Nex, and technology. Premier Martial Arts – Get $100 off your first month membership or $50 off a 6-month membership and a free GI uniform with every new registration: Kids grow leadership skills, build character and learn focus through Taekwondo, Karate, Krav Maga and Kickboxing.⁷

– Kids grow leadership skills, build character and learn focus through Taekwondo, Karate, Krav Maga and Kickboxing.⁷ XP League – A FREE coaching session: Young gamers learn sportsmanship and esports fundamentals with games like Valorant, Fortnite, Minecraft and others.

– Young gamers learn sportsmanship and esports fundamentals with games like Valorant, Fortnite, Minecraft and others. Water Wings – Get 50% off your first month membership: Little ones progress from floaties to freestyle, learning to swim and love the water.

This holiday season, invest in experiences that shape who kids become. To explore all Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and find a location near you, visit offers.unleashedbrands.com.

¹Urban Air Adventure Park offers are not available at South Hackensack, NJ, Brooklyn, NY, Sarasota, FL, Lincoln Park, IL, Fullerton, CA, and Concord, CA locations.

²Discounts available at select locations.

³Access starts from pass purchase date, and is valid through February 12, 2026

⁴Valid through August 14, 2026

⁵Available to book from November 14, 2025 – December 31, 2026

⁶Sylvan Learning offers are not available at Oviedo, FL and East Brunswick, NJ locations.

⁷Deals can also be obtained at participating Premier Martial Arts locations.

