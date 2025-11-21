Unleashed Brands Named No. 10 Company in 2025 Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards

Premier Youth Enrichment Platform Honored for Growth and Economic Impact in North Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's premier youth enrichment platform company, has been selected as the No. 10 winner in the 2025 Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards. This marks the company's debut on the prestigious list, which recognizes area entrepreneurs' innovative spirit, determination, creativity and resolve it takes to create and sustain a successful business in today's hyper-competitive environment.

Presented by the SMU Cox School of Business's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship, The Dallas 100™ Awards celebrate entrepreneurial excellence and recognize honorees for their leadership, business acumen and meaningful contribution to the economic vitality and job creation in North Texas. Rankings are based on percentage and absolute revenue growth from 2022 to 2024.

Founded to help kids learn, play and grow, Unleashed Brands is home to trusted family-focused brands including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. Today, Unleashed Brands serves over 20 million families annually across its network of over 1,350 franchise locations.

This recognition comes during a period of record growth for Unleashed Brands, fueled by key milestones:

Franchise Expansion : Since 2021, Unleashed Brands has grown from a single concept with 150 Urban Air parks to a platform of eight youth enrichment brands and 1,400+ locations nationwide – surpassing $1 billion in systemwide revenue and significantly expanding its community impact.

: Since 2021, Unleashed Brands has grown from a single concept with 150 Urban Air parks to a platform of eight youth enrichment brands and 1,400+ locations nationwide – surpassing $1 billion in systemwide revenue and significantly expanding its community impact. Strategic Acquisitions : Through acquisitions of brands such as Class 101, Sylvan Learning and most recently Water Wings Swim School, Unleashed Brands has expanded its ability to serve families from early childhood through high school graduation, creating an ecosystem of experiences that support the development of the whole child and give families trusted options at every stage growing up.

: Through acquisitions of brands such as Class 101, Sylvan Learning and most recently Water Wings Swim School, Unleashed Brands has expanded its ability to serve families from early childhood through high school graduation, creating an ecosystem of experiences that support the development of the whole child and give families trusted options at every stage growing up. Home Office Growth & Leadership Investment: Powered by more than 300 employees based at its new 50,000-sq-ft headquarters in Las Colinas, Unleashed Brands continues to invest in people and leadership. The home office team is driving innovation, franchisee support and brand performance across the entire portfolio.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside the incredible entrepreneurs making an impact in Dallas Fort-Worth and beyond," said Michael Browning Jr., Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Our journey began with a single park built by hand in Southlake, Texas and has grown into a national platform that still calls North Texas home. Being named the No. 10 Dallas 100™ company is an honor and a tribute to the hard work of our franchisees, team members and community partners are making an impact in the lives of families across the country."

To learn more about Unleashed Brands and current opportunities, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

