The Best Gummy Vitamins Brand in America in 2025 Is Facilitating 2026 Health Goals

In a Month Marked by New Year's Resolutions and Clean-Living Goals, Lunakai Is Ready to Carry on Its Award-Winning Reputation as a Top Health and Wellness Brand in America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunakai is a premium vitamins and supplements brand serving the American public. In 2025, the brand turned heads for its quality, consistency, transparency, and more. This year, its industry-leading health products continue to equip health-conscious consumers as they pursue clean wellness goals.

January is a time when people chase New Year's resolutions. According to polling data from Stagwell Global, 42% of Americans made resolutions entering the new year. Even more impressive is the fact that they're ready to spend $4,700 on average to achieve those goals.

In other words, Americans are ready to chase their goals with real resources. And yet, by Quitter's Day (January 9th in 2026), an estimated 80% of people have already given up on their newfound goals. As the numbers indicate, the issue often isn't the lack of a willingness to invest in a resolution. It's a lack of structure, direction, and tools required to accomplish it. That's where Lunakai comes into the picture.

"For those setting health-related goals this year," said Sarah D., Founder and CEO of Lunakai, it's important to set up the right support if you want to maintain your momentum over time. This includes human support, like accountability partners, trainers, and mentors. It also means giving your body the tools it needs to succeed. That's where our supplements can help."

Lunakai has built a robust portfolio of wide-ranging supplements. These use premium ingredients in purposeful combinations that follow science-backed formulas. The result is impressive potency, excellent quality, and better efficacy. That is why Lunakai won the award for "Best Gummy Vitamins Brand in America of 2025" from Best of Best Review back in August.

"The same mindset that went into that award continues to guide us in 2026," said Sarah D. "As the new year unfolds, we remain the best option for accessible, premium supplements in America. It doesn't matter if your resolution has to do with reducing stress, sleeping better, boosting your energy levels, or improving your overall health. Chances are, we have a gummy formula that can help you stay focused and effective as you chase that goal into February and beyond."

About Lunakai

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com .

