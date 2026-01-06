Lunakai Highlights Need for Sleep and Destressing During the Holidays

Studies Show the Holidays Can Be Physically Exhausting. Lunakai Has Natural Supplements to Support a Balanced Mind and Quality Sleep in a Busy Season.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is known for lack of sleep and increased stress. At the same time, people are looking for solutions to maintain wellness during festive times. Lunakai's growing portfolio of clean, accessible supplements can help fill a nutritional gap during one of the busiest times of the year.

Nearly nine out of 10 U.S. adults (89%) experience stress during the holiday season. While stress is a chronic issue in America, 41% of adults say stress is noticeably worse during the period from November to December as the holidays ramp up the pressure (and accompanying anxiety) even further. It's easy to point to time pressures, finances, expectations from friends and family, social commitments, and similar stressors as contributing factors.

Sleep is also a complicating concern. Research and survey data have found that nearly one in three people struggles with disrupted sleep patterns and an overall lack of sleep. Again, the causes are easy to identify. Late nights, unusual travel, and packed schedules leave many people feeling tired or having trouble with sleep.

To put it bluntly, the holidays can be physically and mentally exhausting. And yet, the sleep study referenced above also found that over half of respondents (50.9%) also prioritized wellness during the holidays.

In other words, more than half of America is still trying to maintain balance and wellness, even during the bustle of the holiday season — and health and wellness brand Lunakai has multiple targeted solutions that can help.

Lunakai's Stress Less is an advanced formula for stress relief that combines key natural calming ingredients, including GABA, L-Theanine, and lemon balm extract. Together, these support relaxation, calm, mental clarity, focus, and a balanced mood. Stress Less pairs well with Lunakai's Magnesium Glycinate + L-Theanine formula. This 2-in-1 formula brings together its two titular ingredients to support mental stability and help promote sleep.

Both of these products (and the dozens of other wellness formulas Lunakai has created) are thoughtfully combined in custom-developed, high-quality doses. These don't copycat traditional supplement ingredient formulations. Lunakai's development team uses clinically studied extracts, purposeful ingredient combinations, and premium potencies that stand out for their efficacy, quality, and uniquely delicious accessibility.

"The holidays are a time when people crave consistent sleep and mental fortitude," said Sarah D., Founder and CEO of LUnakai. "They are on the lookout for solutions that can provide this kind of support in clean, natural, accessible ways. Lunakai's stress and sleep formulas answer that need with effectiveness while also being tasty and easy to take on the go. It works well for the holidays and remains a go-to option for many right on into the New Year."

About Lunakai

Lunakai is a U.S.-based premium vitamins and supplements brand focused on simplifying daily wellness for the entire family through supplements that are designed for consistency and real results while actually tasting good. Lunakai's core principles include quality, transparency, and trust in every bottle. Its growing portfolio is made of clean, high-quality products that feature premium ingredients, use targeted formulas, and come in both gummy and capsule form. They're made without corn syrup, gelatin, artificial colors or flavors, or unnecessary fillers. Learn more at lovelunakai.com.

