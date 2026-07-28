The Best State in America is Utah, Says U.S. News 2026 Best States Rankings

For the fourth year in a row, the Beehive State ranks No. 1 in rankings that measure healthcare, education, economy and more.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best States rankings. The 2026 rankings evaluate all 50 states to capture how they best serve their citizens across a range of categories, including Healthcare, Education, Economy, Infrastructure, Opportunity, Fiscal Stability, Crime & Correctionsand Natural Environment. For the fourth consecutive year, Utah earned top recognition as the No. 1 state in the country.

"The U.S. News & World Report Best States rankings serve as a critical tool for understanding what drives long-term success in states across the country," said U.S. News Executive Chairman & CEO Eric Gertler. "These rankings objectively evaluate performance, identify opportunities for improvement and ways to learn from the successes of other states. By translating data into actionable insights, the rankings help policymakers, business leaders and residents make informed decisions to improve their lives."

"Being named the No. 1 state is an honor, but what matters most is what that ranking represents: hardworking people, strong families, and neighbors who look out for one another," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. "Utah's success has never been about government. It comes from Utahns who serve, build, innovate, and invest in the future. I'm grateful to everyone who helps make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family."



Key findings in the 2026 Best States rankings:

Utah, No. 1 overall, achieved Top 10 results in five of the eight categories, with the highest rankings in Economy (No. 2), Fiscal Stability (No. 2) and Infrastructure (No. 4). However, it underperforms in the Natural Environment category (where it ranks No. 48).

In a competitive landscape, Texas ranks No. 1 in Economy. Leading the nation in job growth and achieving among the highest scores in the nation in GDP growth, net migration and youth population growth, Texas rose from No. 2 in the Economy category in 2025 to No. 1 in 2026. Sun Belt and Midwest states saw the biggest positive shifts, driven by major swings in job and GDP growth.

Colorado advanced from No. 3 to No. 1 in Education. Colorado's rise was powered by increases in associate's degree completion and attainment rates, as well as substantial growth in preschool enrollment enabled by the Colorado Universal Preschool program.

The Dakotas jumped up the rankings from 2025 to 2026, shifting the overall Top 5 heavily into the Midwest. North Dakota rose from No. 12 to No. 4, largely due to upward movement in Fiscal Stability, Economy and Education. South Dakota climbed from No. 8 to No. 2, driven by positive swings in Healthcare, Economy and Opportunity.

The 2026 Best States rankings draw upon 71 metrics and thousands of data points to measure how well U.S. states are performing for their citizens. In addition to healthcare and education, the metrics take into account a state's economic growth; its roads, bridges, internet access and other infrastructure; its public safety record; the fiscal stability of state government; and the opportunity it affords its residents. More weight was accorded to some metric categories based on surveys of what matters most to residents. Read more about the methodology here.

2026 Best States Rankings

*See the full rankings here.

Overall – Top 10

Utah South Dakota Minnesota North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire Idaho Florida Washington Vermont

Healthcare

Hawaii Massachusetts Connecticut

Education

Colorado New Jersey Florida

Economy

Texas Utah Idaho

Infrastructure

Nevada Oregon Nebraska

Opportunity

Vermont Iowa Maine

Fiscal Stability

Wyoming Utah North Dakota

Crime & Corrections

New Hampshire Maine Vermont

Natural Environment

Hawaii South Dakota New Hampshire

The 2026 Best States rankings are unpacked in data-driven stories, including a look at why Utah is America's Best State, how the Northeast excels in healthcare and why Colorado leads the nation in education. Readers can also take a U.S. News quiz to find out which is the best state for them.

The Best States rankings are the centerpiece of the U.S. News Best States portal, a platform combining analysis, daily reporting, historical information and photography on state issues. Best States is part of U.S. News' civic journalism portfolio, which includes the Best Countries rankings.



To view the full rankings and search state profiles, visit USNews.com/states. For more information on the 2026 Best States rankings, review the methodology, FAQ and project overview. Join the conversation by using #BestStates on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.