U.S. News Survey: Growing Importance of Hospital and Health System Brands in Patient Healthcare Decisions

New survey data reveals 53% of patients select a hospital first or simultaneously with a physician, highlighting how consumers prioritize care needs within a healthcare system.

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health rankings and consumer advice, today released new consumer survey data highlighting how hospital brand loyalty and system-wide capabilities guide modern healthcare decisions.

The survey findings reveal that when facing a new health issue, patients evaluate the entire healthcare system they will enter. A majority of patients (53%) select a hospital first or choose a hospital and a doctor at the same time. Furthermore, hospital brand loyalty is so strong that one in five respondents (20%) would switch providers in order to receive care in the specific hospital they prefer.

"When patients seek care for a new health issue, they aren't just choosing a single provider – they are choosing a comprehensive care partner for their full spectrum of care," said Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. "This strong hospital brand loyalty shows that consumers highly value the safety, technology and coordinated care that a trusted healthcare system provides."

Key Survey Insights:

Prioritizing the Hospital System: While 47% of patients select their doctor first before considering a hospital, the remaining 53% select the hospital first or research both simultaneously – reflecting a growing consumer desire to find a cohesive healthcare system that can serve multiple, complex care needs.

While 47% of patients select their doctor first before considering a hospital, the remaining 53% select the hospital first or research both simultaneously – reflecting a growing consumer desire to find a cohesive healthcare system that can serve multiple, complex care needs. A Growing Commitment to Hospital Brand Preference: Hospital brand loyalty is a major driver of patient behavior. While doctor loyalty continues to be an important driver in care decisions – with 80% of patients staying with their doctor and using their doctor's affiliated hospital – a significant 20% of respondents are choosing to switch physicians specifically to ensure they receive care at their preferred hospital.

Hospital brand loyalty is a major driver of patient behavior. While doctor loyalty continues to be an important driver in care decisions – with 80% of patients staying with their doctor and using their doctor's affiliated hospital – a significant 20% of respondents are choosing to switch physicians specifically to ensure they receive care at their preferred hospital. Referrals Are the Starting Point, Not the Final Decision: Doctor referrals remain a trusted source, closely followed by data directories like the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. While patients value traditional recommendations, they are active participants in their care, verifying those referrals by researching a specialist's clinical expertise online.

Doctor referrals remain a trusted source, closely followed by data directories like the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. While patients value traditional recommendations, they are active participants in their care, verifying those referrals by researching a specialist's clinical expertise online. Cleanliness as the Ultimate Safety Signal: In-person, cleanliness and tidiness is the absolute strongest signal of hospital safety to patients (chosen by 51% of respondents), far outranking physical security measures (26%) and waiting room crowd sizes (20%). Older adults additionally note that up-to-date hospital technology and equipment provide a strong sense of safety.

In-person, cleanliness and tidiness is the absolute strongest signal of hospital safety to patients (chosen by 51% of respondents), far outranking physical security measures (26%) and waiting room crowd sizes (20%). Older adults additionally note that up-to-date hospital technology and equipment provide a strong sense of safety. Distance Matters for Routine Care, Not Complex Care: Proximity is crucial for routine healthcare, with 62% of respondents calling location "very important." However, for specialized, complex care, patients are highly willing to travel, with 36% of respondents willing to travel more than three hours to access the right system.

In May 2026, U.S. News conducted the nationwide survey of 500 U.S. adults who self-reported arranging care for themselves or a loved one in the past 24 months that required choosing a new doctor, specialist or hospital.

The release of this survey data comes as U.S. News prepares to publish the 37th edition of its Best Hospitals rankings on August 4, 2026. Designed to help patients and caregivers make confident, data-backed decisions about where to receive care – in consultation with their medical providers – the upcoming 2026-2027 edition will introduce new state and metro specialty rankings to help families find quality clinical care closer to home.

To explore U.S. News' health provider resources, consumers can search for top doctors by specialty and location or explore the Best Regional Hospitals by visiting health.usnews.com. Health system leaders can view a full preview of the upcoming institutional rankings and explore deeper insights on modern care delivery at U.S. News Health's Second Opinion blog.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.