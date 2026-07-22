U.S. News Announces the 2026-2027 Best Travel Rewards Programs and Debuts New Rankings for Business Travelers

Expanded resources provide professionals with data-driven rankings for choosing the best airlines and hotel brands for business travel.

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a global leader in travel rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2026-2027 Best Travel Rewards Programs and introduced two new rankings – Best Hotel Brands for Business Travelers and Best U.S. Airlines for Business Travelers – to help both leisure and business travelers make informed decisions.

The 2026-2027 Best Travel Rewards Programs spotlight eight airline and 13 hotel loyalty programs that offer vacationers valuable perks and easy ways to earn and redeem points. Expanding on the Best Travel Rewards Programs rankings, the inaugural business traveler rankings evaluate nine hotel brands and five U.S. airlines based on factors that matter most to frequent business travelers, including availability, elite status benefits, rewards value and quality. Notable rankings highlights include:

American Airlines AAdvantage secured the No. 1 spot in the Best Airline Rewards Programs ranking for the first time, ending Atmos Rewards' (formerly Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan) 11-year streak at the top.





secured the No. 1 spot in the Best Airline Rewards Programs ranking for the first time, ending Atmos Rewards' (formerly Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan) 11-year streak at the top. Wyndham Rewards rises to No. 1 among the Best Hotel Rewards Programs, driven by its strong redemption value and expansive global footprint.





rises to No. 1 among the Best Hotel Rewards Programs, driven by its strong redemption value and expansive global footprint. Marriott International is No. 1 in the inaugural Best Hotel Brands for Business Travelers ranking due to its extensive network, business-friendly perks and strong credit card portfolio.





is No. 1 in the inaugural Best Hotel Brands for Business Travelers ranking due to its extensive network, business-friendly perks and strong credit card portfolio. United Airlines ranks No. 1 in the new Best U.S. Airlines for Business Travelers rankings, standing out for its flight availability, elite benefits and traveler experience.

"Whether travelers are planning for a family vacation or for a work trip, choosing the right loyalty program or travel brand can make a meaningful difference in both value and overall experience," says Elizabeth Von Tersch, U.S. News' senior travel editor. "The 2026-2027 rankings combine robust data and expert analysis to help consumers identify the airlines, hotels and rewards programs that best fit the way they travel."

2026-2027 Best Travel Rewards Programs Rankings

See the full rankings here.

Hotel Rewards Programs

1. Wyndham Rewards

2. Marriott Bonvoy

3. World of Hyatt

4. Choice Privileges

5. Sonesta Travel Pass

Hotel Brands for Business Travelers

1. Marriott International

2. Hilton Worldwide

3. IHG Hotels & Resorts

4. Hyatt Hotels

5. Choice Hotels

Airline Rewards Programs

1. American Airlines AAdvantage

2. Atmos Rewards

3. United MileagePlus

4. JetBlue TrueBlue

5. Delta SkyMiles

U.S. Airlines for Business Travelers

1. United Airlines

2. Delta Air Lines

3. American Airlines

4. Alaska Airlines

5. Southwest Airlines

To determine the 2026-2027 travel rewards programs rankings, U.S. News uses a comprehensive methodology that evaluates membership benefits, network coverage, the ease of earning and redeeming points or miles, hotel property diversity and hotel and airline quality. Methodology updates for the 2026-2027 rankings include expanded scoring for additional member benefits and more frequent airline and hotel data collection.

The new 2026-2027 business traveler rankings introduce a data-driven evaluation of hotel brands and U.S. airlines designed specifically for frequent business travelers. Its methodology considers the key factors that impact business travel – including loyalty program benefits, network strength, reliability and overall value – to identify brands that best meet the needs of today's professionals.

In addition to the Best Travel Rewards Programs, consumers and industry professionals can explore U.S. News' comprehensive suite of annual consumer travel rankings, which includes Best Hotels, Best Cruise Lines, Best Vacations and business-focused rankings like Best Conference Cities and Best Conference Hotels.

For more information on the Best Travel Rewards Programs, explore Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram using #BestRewards.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.