The Better Being Co. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Being Co. ("Better Being" or "the Company"), a whole-body wellness platform that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes trusted and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands, today announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Better Being has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BBCO." The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will be acting as representatives of the underwriters. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Jefferies LLC will be acting as lead bookrunners. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Guggenheim Securities, LLC will be acting as additional bookrunners, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. will be acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, related to the offering may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: [email protected]

Credit Suisse Securities ( USA ) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at [email protected]

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The Better Being Co.

The Better Being Co. is a whole-body wellness platform that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes trusted and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands. The Company is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products, including options crafted with a focus on natural and clean ingredients, to our loyal consumers and compelling value to our global network of retail partners. The Company's core brands include Solaray, KAL, Zhou, Nu U, Heritage Store, Life Flo and Zand Immunity.

Media Contacts:

Ted McHugh and Ashley Firlan

Edible for The Better Being Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE The Better Being Co.