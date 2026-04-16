THE BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE BRAND EXPANDS IN CONNECTICUT WITH AFFILIATION OF MULTI-OFFICE FIRM

Twenty-Year-Old Executive Real Estate Inc. Joins a National Lifestyle Brand to Provide its Affiliated Agents and Clients with the Latest Tools and Technology

MADISON, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Real Estate Inc., a full-service, multi-office boutique brokerage headquartered in Glastonbury, Conn., is the latest company to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand.

The firm, now doing business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Executive Real Estate, is led by its founding broker, Amy Rio. Rio entered the Glastonbury real estate industry immediately after high school and has spent the past 39 years honing her craft. She opened her own company in 2005, growing the firm to nearly 120 affiliated sales professionals serving the entire state of Connecticut from offices in Glastonbury, Old Saybrook and Enfield. In that time, Rio has also earned several certifications and designations, including becoming a Certified Distressed Property Expert, a Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist and a Certified Investor Agent Specialist, among others.

Rio is joined in leadership by Kevin Greenberg, COO; Maggie Damato, CMO and training director; and Steve Ellis, CTO. Together, the leadership team and their affiliated agents have meticulously crafted the firm's reputation as a go-to resource for everything from luxury real estate assistance to new construction to commercial properties. Rio is also licensed in Florida, New York and Rhode Island, allowing for easier referrals across a broader network and paving the way for further expansion across four states.

As Rio's network continues to grow, so has her need for turnkey tools, technology, and systems, including a streamlined CRM to increase affiliated agent productivity and elevated marketing assets. One of the brokerage's founding values was the emphasis its affiliated agents place on offering boutique, hands-on service, regardless of how wide the firm's network grows to be. To Rio, affiliating with the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand represents her achieving "the best of both worlds," by providing the marketing power and support of a national brand, while maintaining the ability to deliver high-quality, individualized service.

Quotes:

"Under Amy's leadership, Executive Real Estate has steadily expanded to serve a significant footprint across Connecticut and beyond by prioritizing relationships, consistency, and a high standard of care in every transaction. These tenets are at the heart of the BHGRE® brand's growth efforts, as we consistently look to add fellow reputable, service-driven leaders to our network. Amy and her team have already proven over nearly four decades that their knowledge is invaluable and that they are more than capable of scaling without sacrificing their focus on personalized experience. With the addition of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate marketing power, technology platforms, and lifestyle positioning, we believe that even more business potential should be in store for Amy and her affiliated agents."

- Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

"The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand is both beautiful and powerful, with a comprehensive marketing engine enhanced by deep consumer insights. As an independent owner-operator, I'm proud of what I've been able to build, but now, with the support of a global organization, we have limitless potential. From the structure of the network to the seamless technology stack to the national reach of the BH&G brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is unmatched, and we're all ready for this next chapter of our firm's story."

- Amy Rio, Broker/Founder, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Executive Real Estate

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

The Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Compass, Inc., d/b/a Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes approximately 11,000 independent sales associates in approximately 400 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia, and Türkiye.

Better Homes and Gardens®, BHGRE® and the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Logo are registered service marks owned by Meredith Operations Corporation and licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Misty Beard

973-407-2331

[email protected]

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC