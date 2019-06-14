The Bibsam Consortium in Sweden signs a "Read and Publish" Pilot Program Agreement with AIP Publishing

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce that the Bibsam Consortium in Sweden has signed an agreement to participate in AIP Publishing's "Read and Publish" pilot program. Bibsam is the first research library consortium to join the pilot.

The pilot, which will run until the end of 2019, enables authors affiliated with the twelve participating universities to publish open access articles in AIP Publishing's hybrid journals without paying any article processing fees.

"The Bibsam Consortium is a pioneer in exploring transformative agreements with publishers on behalf of a major national network of research libraries. AIP Publishing's 'Read and Publish' pilot program will benefit from learning about their experience as we explore the shift from traditional subscriptions and hybrid APCs to a fully open access model," said AIP Publishing's chief executive officer, John Haynes.

As part of this pilot, AIP Publishing is partnering with a limited number of institutions around the world to test systems and processes. Haynes explained, "We look forward to collaborating with our pilot partners to assess sustainable directions that best serve authors, customers, editors, funding agencies, and researchers around the world."

"Bibsam Consortium is pleased to collaborate with AIP Publishing on a model that enables the institutions to pay to publish their articles and opens up access for everyone to read immediately upon publication. We are glad to bring our array of perspectives to this experiment in the evolution of scholarly communications models and standards," said Anna Lundén, Head of National Coordination of Libraries at the National Library of Sweden.

The Bibsam consortium is operated by the National Library of Sweden. It was formed in 1996 and has 85 active participating institutions including universities, university colleges, and government-funded research institutions. Representatives from the participating organizations form the Bibsam steering committee, which works on strategic issues and policies regarding e-licensing in general and negotiations in particular.

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

