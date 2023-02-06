The Big Easy Welcomes Clean Juice

Health and Wellness Advocate and Entrepreneur Opens USDA-Certified Organic Franchise in the historic Garden District, Marking the First in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Juice®, the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its first store in New Orleans located on Magazine St., which is known for its eclectic shops, cafes, and restaurants. Franchise Partner Ernest Price, Jr., will kick off the store's anticipated Grand Opening Week on Tuesday, February 7th with daily offers and special promotions and a new featured layered smoothie named the "Mardi Gras One" ahead of the celebration. The New Orleans Clean Juice store is located at 2801 Magazine St. (corner of Magazine St. and Washington Ave).

Price's venture into fast-casual restaurant entrepreneurism is his first, but he is no stranger to the framework and operational structure, having helped family members run various other restaurant franchises. Price's passion for health and wellness and a desire to bring healthier food options to his community led him to Clean Juice.

"After visiting Clean Juice in Lafayette, I was hooked on the innovations that fueled the freshness and flavors, along with the high-quality nutritional value in each menu item," said Price. "Rarely do you find a restaurant that can do one or two healthy items the right way and a completely different experience when you have a brand like Clean Juice that offers nothing but USDA-certified organic food and beverage options – and lots of them. I hope my Clean Juice becomes a trusted staple within this community where people can learn more about the benefits of eating an all-organic diet."

As a long-time resident of New Orleans, Price jokingly admits that although his city is known for some of the nation's most delicious foods and culinary experiences, it is less known for healthy eating and practicing wellness. He hopes that his Clean Juice store can provide guests with a truly healthy and delicious line-up of nutritious food items as well as a deeper understanding of what it means to adopt a proactive health and wellness approach to eating right while on the go.

"New Orleans is one of my favorite cities in the nation, known for its festive and vibrant music scene, eclectic cuisine, and diversity of culture," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "We are all thrilled to work with Ernest in bringing the Clean Juice brand to the Big Easy and are honored to help him spread the word on the value and benefits of eating well, living well, and promoting a healthy body and a strong spirit attitude."

Heading into 2023, Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads and discovery calls from existing Franchise Partners and new prospects who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice has 203 store units in its system, with 127 open and operating and another 70+ in development since it began franchising in 2016.

About Clean Juice®

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became a Franchise Partner after opening his first store in Jacksonville, FL, and is also the first Clean Juice national ambassador. There are more than 130 stores open and operating with another 70+ in development. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

