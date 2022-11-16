The BIG Thanksgiving STUFFING Event - One of USA's Largest Thanksgiving Volunteer Festivals: Over 1,500 Volunteers From Every Walk of Life, Hosted by Big Sunday, Unite to Help Thousands This Holiday Season on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 9 AM- 12 PM at Baldwin Hills Elementary School in Los Angeles; Many Participants There to Help Will Themselves Receive Assistance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sunday, one of the USA's foremost organizations connecting people through egalitarian helping and volunteering opportunities will host its 11th Annual BIG Thanksgiving Stuffing Event – a Festival of Gratitude on Wednesday, November 23rd from 9 AM – 12 Noon at Baldwin Hills Elementary School, 5421 Obama Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016. On the day before Thanksgiving, more than 1,500 volunteers of all ages, races, ethnicities, religions, genders, socio-economic backgrounds and political affiliations from across Southern California will unite to enjoy each other's company while working to sort food, and stuffing and handing out the bags of food to kick off the holiday season. Many of the participants helping will also be receiving assistance underscoring Big Sunday's belief that the world isn't divided into the "haves" and the "have nots." Rather, the world is full of the "haves" and the "have mores" – everyone, regardless of personal circumstance, has some way in which they can help someone else, a message that is resounding this year more than ever in light of such challenging economic times for so many. Big Sunday plans to give away over 3,000 bags of Thanksgiving food to thousands of families, including victims of domestic violence, runaway teens, seniors, veterans, working poor families, homeless people, ailing people and many others. Everyone participating is also invited to join in for a big community breakfast for all participants hosted by Big Sunday. All participants 5 and up must be vaccinated.

The response to this year's event, particularly at such a polarized and economically difficult time in the USA, has been remarkable. "Between recipients, volunteers, food collectors, donors, vendors, and everyone else, this one event will touch more than 15,000 nice people of every age, from all walks of life. For all that, I am very grateful," said David Levinson, Big Sunday's founder and executive director, and author of Everyone Helps, Everyone Wins, How Absolutely Anyone Can Pitch In. Help Out. and Give Back. to Make the World a Better Place. Considered an expert in the field of volunteerism, Levinson is consulted widely by cities, nonprofits, corporations and other volunteer organizations. A host of individuals and groups, including schools, religious institutions, businesses, non-profits and families from across Southern California are already participating by collecting and dropping off hundreds of pounds of food, sponsoring the event, sponsoring individual bags of food via the Big Sunday website, making cards to be included with each bag, signing up to volunteer at the event and collecting hundreds of dollars to be put toward food in preparation for the event.

Big Sunday (www.bigsunday.org) has been connecting people with opportunities to help, volunteer and to do good works together since 1999. Founded in Los Angeles 23 years ago by David Levinson with just 300 volunteers, Big Sunday has touched over a 1 million lives, engaging, empowering and uniting people of every imaginable background all over California, from San Diego to San Francisco, and in more than 20 different states as well as Australia and the UK. Big Sunday has completed in excess of 1.75 million volunteer man-hours and the organization has collected and distributed hundreds of thousands of items of clothing, food, toiletries, school supplies, furniture, appliances and other essentials. The organization functions as an efficient and impactful clearing-house of volunteerism, giving and community engagement. Big Sunday produces, promotes or sponsors over 2000 unique helping opportunities every year, which engage, empower, and unite people of every age, background and means to work together to support the huge variety of causes that they care about . Big Sunday's mission is to connect people and build community via helping and is driven by the belief that absolutely everyone has some way that they can help someone else . Big Sunday was named by the Points of Light Foundation as one of "10 national nonprofits that are making a tremendous impact on our country's most critical challenges by mobilizing volunteers…These organizations also demonstrate a collaborative spirit through partnerships with other organizations to help strengthen communities across the nation."

The BIG Thanksgiving Stuffing Event is a great way to kick-off the Holiday Season! Tremendous opportunities available for wonderful visuals and interviews with a cross section of people discussing what we share in common as a community and how and why they want to help others this Holiday Season.

For more information, to sign up, or to help in other ways, please visit Big Sunday's 11th Annual Thanksgiving Stuffing Event page.

