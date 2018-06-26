The BIGGEST Night of Play is Back and Better Than Ever! The Toy Insider Hosts 9th Annual Sweet Suite Toy Showcase Event

Hors d'oeuvres, sweets and cocktails will be served all evening!

WHEN: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 4-9 p.m.

WHERE: Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers, New York City

(Between 22nd & 23rd Streets and the West Side Highway)

WHO: The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com. The Toy Insider is a trusted resource for parents, grandparents, and other gift-givers.

MEDIA OPPS:

Photos and b-roll

A first look at the newest toys in action (moving, talking, flying, etc.)



Bright, colorful displays, including giant-sized toys



Fun activities, including a custom airbrush tattoo artist, balloon maze, costumed characters, crafts and games



Child attendees playing with toys





Interview opps and soundbites ( onsite media center for on-camera interviews is available )

Laurie Schacht, "The Toy Insider Mom" and The Toy Insider team of experts

, " " and The Toy Insider team of experts

Executives from 85 toy companies

from 85 toy companies

Top kid YouTubers

PLAY OPPS:

Ride in style and hop inside the real Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Camaro, styled after the original toy car

Meet the new Fingerlings HUGS soft, cuddly monkeys that never want to let you go!

soft, cuddly monkeys that never want to let you go! Preview the new Ryan's World toy line by Bonkers Toy, based on the #1 YouTube content creator in the world, RyanToysReview

Get a first look at the newest gross obsession, Fugglers, a brand-new line of funny ugly monsters

Turn your favorite drink into flavored edible bubbles at Imperial Toy's Lick-A-Bubble Bar

Watch a truly original unboxing of Just Play's brand new, never-before-seen new doll line!

Get down and dirty with Cra-Z-Art's bath bomb maker and Nickelodeon light-up slime kits

Test drive Razor's Turbo Jetts and the new PowerA2 lithium-ion electric scooter (helmets will be available)

Turbo Jetts and the new PowerA2 lithium-ion electric scooter (helmets will be available) Get your geek on and take a photo with a life-size original GI Joe Action Figure Box inside the first-ever "What's Poppin' Lounge"

Plus, awesome activities, giveaways, never-before-seen toys and MORE!

To request credentials, contact: Dan Perlowitz, LKPR Inc., Dan@LKPRinc.com, 646-484-4575, 914-953-9426 (onsite)

To follow all of the fun during the event, use #sweetsuite18 and find the Toy Insider on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and The Pop Insider on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-biggest-night-of-play-is-back-and-better-than-ever-the-toy-insider-hosts-9th-annual-sweet-suite-toy-showcase-event-300672630.html

SOURCE The Toy Insider

