The Biggest Revenue Opportunity in Your Practice Isn't More Patients; It's the Revenue You're Already Earning, says ModuleMD Report

ModuleMD's Latest Thought Leadership Report, Volume II, Explores the Revenue Cycle KPIs That Drive Stronger Financial Performance for Allergy & Immunology Practices.

GRAND BLANC, Mich., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ask most practice administrators how to improve revenue, and the answer is almost automatic: see more patients. ModuleMD's latest thought leadership report offers a different perspective: Allergy & Immunology practices can unlock meaningful financial gains by focusing on operational excellence and KPI optimization, leading to stronger cash flow, improved profitability, and more sustainable long-term performance.

Allergy & Immunology RCM KPIs for a Medical Practice: Thought Leadership Volume II – 2026 argues that the biggest source of untapped revenue isn't in attracting more patients—it's in protecting the revenue practices have already earned. Workflow inefficiencies, preventable claim denials, delayed authorizations, and overlooked operational metrics quietly erode revenue long before it reaches the bottom line.

Building on ModuleMD's earlier research into reimbursement economics, this second report shifts the focus to operational performance. It demonstrates how KPI-driven revenue cycle strategies can strengthen cash flow, reduce revenue leakage, improve collections, and build long-term financial resilience.

The Numbers Tell the Story

The need for a new approach is supported by industry data referenced throughout the report:

Medical group operating costs increased 11% in 2025 , placing additional pressure on practice margins.

, placing additional pressure on practice margins. Practice overhead has risen 29.3% over the past five years , significantly outpacing revenue growth.

, significantly outpacing revenue growth. Nearly 60% of healthcare claims still require manual staff intervention before payment.

of healthcare claims still require manual staff intervention before payment. A three-point improvement in Net Collection Rate can represent more than $156,000 in annual revenue opportunity per provider, depending on practice size and payer mix.

These trends suggest that sustainable financial growth increasingly depends on improving operational efficiency, not simply increasing patient volume.

Here's a taste of what's inside:

60%

of claims need a staff member to step in before they get paid

$156K+

in extra revenue per provider, per year — from small collection changes

43.6%

of biologic prescriptions face a delay or denial before treatment can start

Figures cited in ModuleMD's Thought Leadership Volume II – 2026 report.

Key Insights from the Report

1. Denials Are the Symptom, Not the Cause

The report challenges the traditional approach to denial management by showing that many reimbursement problems begin before a claim is ever submitted. Delayed authorizations, documentation gaps, eligibility issues, modifier errors, and payer-specific billing requirements often create preventable revenue loss.

To help practices reduce these issues, the report introduces a specialty-specific denial root-cause framework for Allergy & Immunology workflows, including:

Prior authorization tracking for biologics and immunotherapy

Documentation and medical necessity gaps

Modifier and coding errors

Eligibility and payer verification issues

Same-day procedure billing challenges

2. How Incremental KPI Improvements Can Strengthen Cash Flow and Profitability

The report goes beyond benchmarking by demonstrating the financial impact of improving key revenue cycle metrics.

A practice generating approximately $5.2 million in annual revenue already has significant financial potential. The greatest opportunity often lies in optimizing key performance indicators across the revenue cycle to improve cash flow, strengthen margins, and maximize collections.

The report demonstrates the impact of:

Improve Days in Accounts Receivable (A/R)

Increase Net Collection Rate

Reduce denial rates

Strengthen point-of-service collections

Improve workflow efficiency through automation

One example shows that improving the Net Collection Rate by just three percentage points can represent an annual revenue opportunity of more than $156,000 per provider, depending on practice size and payer mix.

3. A Practical Framework for Revenue Cycle Performance

The report concludes with a three-tier KPI dashboard that helps every level of the organization focus on the metrics that matter most.

The dashboard framework supports:

Front-office teams

Practice managers

Revenue cycle leaders

Physician owners and executive leadership

By aligning operational, financial, and strategic KPIs, practices can make faster decisions, improve accountability, and strengthen long-term financial performance.

Designed specifically for Allergy & Immunology practices, the report provides practical guidance to help organizations:

Improve revenue cycle performance

Strengthen financial resilience

Reduce revenue leakage

Prepare for an increasingly complex reimbursement environment

The complete Allergy & Immunology RCM KPIs for a Medical Practice: Thought Leadership Volume II – 2026 report is now available from ModuleMD.

Read the full report:

Allergy & Immunology RCM KPIs for a Medical Practice: Thought Leadership Volume II – 2026

Media Contact

Cheryl Fernandes

[email protected]

About ModuleMD

ModuleMD is uniquely positioned in the market as the only AI-powered, fully integrated platform that combines EMR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement, and specialty-specific workflows for Allergy Immunotherapy, Biologics, and Infusion Management, including integrated inventory management, within a single intelligent ecosystem. ModuleMD leverages AI-driven automation, workflow orchestration, and data insights to help specialty practices consolidate fragmented systems, streamline clinical and operational processes, improve patient engagement, optimize revenue cycle performance, and enhance compliance and operational visibility. This differentiated end-to-end architecture and deep specialty focus create a significant competitive advantage and position ModuleMD as the technology platform of choice for Allergy, Immunology, and Respiratory practices seeking a modern, scalable, AI-enabled operating system.

Explore Thought Leadership Volume – 1

https://modulemd.com/the-changing-economics-of-allergy-care-a-data-driven-reimbursement-review/

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