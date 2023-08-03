The Biosimulation Market size to grow at a CAGR of 15.06% from 2022 to 2027 | An increase in research funding and grants to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosimulation market is to grow by USD 3,163.61 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 15.06%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by End-user, Product, and Geography. North America is estimated to contribute 46% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the largest contributor to the market in this region. This is due to the increasing use of biosimulation for drug screening by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Additionally, growing awareness of the complexity of chronic diseases has led to the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the region. Therefore, it is important for companies to develop efficient and low-risk drug therapies. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biosimulation Market

The report also covers the following areas:

The biosimulation market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increase in research funding and grants will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Misconceptions about computer system validation will hamper the market growth.

Biosimulation Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research and Organizations



Others

Product

Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increased focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on applications such as high-content screening (HCS) and the use of biosimulation software and services for drug discovery and development. For example, Certara offers a range of services to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Biosimulation Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the biosimulation market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Allucent, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied BioMath LLC., Cellworks Group Inc., Certara Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Dassault Systemes SE, Genedata AG, INOSIM Software GmbH, Intelligen Inc., LifeTec Group, Physiomics Plc, Rosa & Co. LLC, Schrodinger Inc., Simulations Plus Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Via Science Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Company Offering

Allucent - The company offers a modeling and simulation toolkit to make clinical trials more efficient and even be used to potentially avoid certain clinical trials completely under its subsidiary Nuventra Pharma Sciences.

The company offers a modeling and simulation toolkit to make clinical trials more efficient and even be used to potentially avoid certain clinical trials completely under its subsidiary Nuventra Pharma Sciences. Advanced Chemistry Development Inc - The company offers biosimulation solutions such as analytical lab management, green chemistry, and metabolite identification.

The company offers biosimulation solutions such as analytical lab management, green chemistry, and metabolite identification. ANSYS Inc - The company offers biosimulation solutions such as medical devices, clinical applications, pharma, and biopharma.

Biosimulation Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

An increase in research funding and grants is the key factor driving market growth. Many public and private stakeholders around the world are investing in this field to develop therapies to treat complex diseases. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of CROs in emerging markets that are conducting late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies in the market. Various factors such as rising foreign direct investment (FDI) and private equity investments are driving the growth in emerging markets such as India and China. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Implementation of big data using mathematical models and simulation for drug discovery is a major trend in the market. Scientists are now using computers to create target molecules. Predictive modeling is one of the most important and fundamental model systems that help predict drug interactions. Furthermore, the concept of combining big data with computational modeling and biosimulation will enable researchers to perform simulations of a wide variety of biological compounds. Hence, the implementation of big data is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Misconceptions about computer system validation are a significant challenge restricting market growth. By not performing verification of the computer system against software functionality, users will not be aware that the computer system is producing inaccurate results. These days, users don't validate computer systems. Computer systems and interfaces to other computer systems must be verified by the user before the testing process begins. Thus, such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Biosimulation Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist biosimulation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biosimulation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biosimulation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biosimulation market companies

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research reports.

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The next-generation sequencing data analysis market is estimated to grow by USD 1,488.74 million at a CAGR of 21.81% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (academic research, clinical research, pharma, and biotech entities, hospitals and clinics, and others), product (services and NGS commercial software), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The adaptation of personalized medicine is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The care management solution market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,655.57 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (chronic care management, disease management, and utilization management), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing adoption of EHRs is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Biosimulation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,163.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 13.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Allucent, Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., Applied BioMath LLC., Cellworks Group Inc., Certara Inc., Chemical Computing Group ULC, Dassault Systemes SE, Genedata AG, INOSIM Software GmbH, Intelligen Inc., LifeTec Group, Physiomics Plc, Rosa & Co. LLC, Schrodinger Inc., Simulations Plus Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Via Science Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global biosimulation market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global biosimulation market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Contract research and organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Contract research and organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Contract research and organizations - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Contract research and organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Contract research and organizations - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 109: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 110: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.

Exhibit 111: Advanced Chemistry Development Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Advanced Chemistry Development Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Advanced Chemistry Development Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Allucent

Exhibit 114: Allucent - Overview



Exhibit 115: Allucent - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Allucent - Key offerings

12.5 Altair Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 117: Altair Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Altair Engineering Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Altair Engineering Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Altair Engineering Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 ANSYS Inc.

Exhibit 122: ANSYS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: ANSYS Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: ANSYS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: ANSYS Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cellworks Group Inc.

Exhibit 126: Cellworks Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cellworks Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cellworks Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Certara Inc.

Exhibit 129: Certara Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Certara Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Certara Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Certara Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Chemical Computing Group ULC

Exhibit 133: Chemical Computing Group ULC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Chemical Computing Group ULC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Chemical Computing Group ULC - Key offerings

12.10 Dassault Systemes SE

Exhibit 136: Dassault Systemes SE - Overview



Exhibit 137: Dassault Systemes SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Dassault Systemes SE - Key news



Exhibit 139: Dassault Systemes SE - Key offerings

12.11 Genedata AG

Exhibit 140: Genedata AG - Overview



Exhibit 141: Genedata AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Genedata AG - Key offerings

12.12 INOSIM Software GmbH

Exhibit 143: INOSIM Software GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 144: INOSIM Software GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: INOSIM Software GmbH - Key offerings

12.13 Intelligen Inc.

Exhibit 146: Intelligen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Intelligen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Intelligen Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 LifeTec Group

Exhibit 149: LifeTec Group - Overview



Exhibit 150: LifeTec Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: LifeTec Group - Key offerings

12.15 Rosa Co. LLC

Exhibit 152: Rosa Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 153: Rosa Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Rosa Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.16 Simulations Plus Inc.

Exhibit 155: Simulations Plus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Simulations Plus Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Simulations Plus Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 158: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio