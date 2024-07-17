The biotech company Remedi focuses on the U.S. to expand its unique treatment for osteoarthritis

Remedi is born from the merger of Regenera Activa and Rigenera HBW, biotech companies specialized in regenerative medicine

The company works with the patented Rigenera® technology, an innovative noninvasive treatment based on autologous biological components containing progenitor cells

With one session, results are visible in two weeks and hold for more than three years

The company seeks new investors to establish its sales network in the United States to grow and double its revenue by 2026.

BARCELONA, Spain, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to WHO, 528 million people suffer from joint pain. Age, obesity, and sports can lead to cartilage wear and osteoarthritis. While surgery or implants are common treatments, with the USA accountable for about 30% of global joint replacements, regenerative medicine is emerging as more effective and less invasive.

(L-R) Dr. José Miguel Casanova, Alexandre Andreu, Dr. Antonio Graziano. Remedi founders.

In this field, the biotech company Remedi is born, resulting from the merger of the Spanish Regenera Activa Worldwide and the Italian Rigenera HBW. The company works with the patented Rigenera® technology, a unique and innovative minimally invasive treatment based on patient's own cells injected through micrografts. As a result, Remedi is now present in 70 countries and has a turnover of over 13 million euros.

"Our goal is to continue growing and double our turnover in two years. To achieve this, the U.S. is key market where we are not yet present and where we are raising capital to set up our own distribution network" explains Alexandre Andreu, Remedi's CEO.

Today, Rigenera® technology is used by more than 10,000 doctors worldwide, and over 450,000 treatments have been performed with it. Simultaneously, the company has also started its distribution in China, a market expected to help reach 22.5 million euros in turnover in 2025.

A Pioneering Therapy

Rigenera® technology represents a radical change compared to current treatments, as it halts osteoarthritis and joint degeneration without resorting to prosthetics, relieving pain and improving the patients' life's quality.

The procedure uses a combination of autologous (from the same donor) and homologous (from the same tissue), effectively treating the affected area with the patient's own specific cells and tissue. This solution is unique because it contains, among other elements, progenitor cells, unlike any other alternative. This eliminates the rejection risk and leverages the body's natural healing capabilities.

It is the only treatment available that combines different biological components of specific tissue that have not been manipulated, maximizing healing power. This makes it extremely effective, safe and simple, providing long-lasting results in a single session.

Also, Rigenera® can stimulate the regeneration process in tissues, allowing treatments such as hair regeneration, stretch mark treatment, and complex wound healing. For this purpose, Remedi distributes the Rigenera® Emergency Kit for military and civilian emergencies in conflict zones and has been selected for NATO's Rawints Project (Rapid Wound Healing).

More information: Media contact

ATREVIA - Xavier Torrent Maestro; Consultant

[email protected]

+34 619 174 366

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463478/Remedi.jpg

SOURCE Remedi