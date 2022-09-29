The Black Women's Health Imperative Hosts Panel on the Great Resignation of Black Women at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at 12 p.m. ET, the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) will host a panel discussing how inequitable workplace practices have contributed to the great resignation of Black women and how evidence-based solutions that center the experiences of Black women can change that. Part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference, the panel is open to virtual or in-person attendees.

"Black women face significant barriers in the workplace, including systemic racism, gender discrimination, wage gaps, and a lack of managerial support and promotion opportunities. These factors all contribute to the number of Black women who are leaving their jobs," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, president and CEO of BWHI. "We're looking forward to this thoughtful discussion where we can explore how to make critical, meaningful change for Black women in the workplace."

Speakers include Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.); Linda Goler Blount, MPH, president and CEO of BWHI; Angelica Geter, DrPH, MPH, chief strategy officer of BWHI; Mandi Woodruff-Santos, leadership and career coach; Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide; Charlene Wheeless, performance and inclusion coach; Angela Rye, political and cultural commentator; and Adjoa B. Asamoah, racial equity expert.

Goler Blount and Geter will also detail BWHI's Fair Work Initiative ™, a four-part, multi-year, evidence-based program that provides employers with the tools to eliminate discrimination and barriers to the health of Black women in the workplace.

Creating equitable workplaces requires action from industry and policymakers alike. Today, BWHI is proud to release its 2022 midterm voter guide, which prompts voters to consider candidates' stances on several issues that are integral to uplifting Black women and their wellness.

About the Black Women's Health Imperative:

With a focus on racial and gender equity, the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is the first and only national non-profit organization created for and by Black women dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 21 million Black women and girls -- physically, emotionally, and financially. Our core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women across their lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development.

