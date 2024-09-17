THE BLACK WOMEN'S HEALTH IMPERATIVE RELEASES BLACK WOMEN VOTE: 2024 HEALTH POLICY VOTERS GUIDE

Comprehensive guide provides a clear framework for understanding the pressing issues in this year's election that will directly impact the health and well-being of Black women.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, the Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI), the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to the health and well-being of Black women and girls, is proud to release Black Women Vote: 2024 Health Policy Voters Guide. In alignment with BWHI's mission, the guide was developed as a resource to help Black women better understand the policies and issues at stake that deeply impact their health.

BLACK WOMEN VOTE: 2024 HEALTH POLICY VOTERS GUIDE

The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is dedicated to addressing these pressing issues through innovative programs, research, policy and advocacy that promote health and wellness for Black women and girls. To that end, the 2024 Health Policy Voters Guide is organized by "Five Pillars" central to the health and whole being of Black women:

I. Access to Quality and Affordable Healthcare

II. Healthy Families and Children First

III. Equitable Governance and Relationships

IV. Employment/Education Justice and Equity

V. Technology Access and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

"For many Black women, 2024 has been a year of profound challenges and impacts on our health and livelihoods. The challenges we face as a community—especially the recent attacks on reproductive freedoms—underscore the need for transformative leadership," said Linda Goler Blount, MPH, President, Black Women's Health Imperative. "Let me be clear: Black women and the power of our vote have always been at the forefront of keeping the US democracy intact. This year, we must vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do."

Since the 2020 election, more than 400 bills have been introduced in nearly every state, aiming to restrict voting access, particularly in communities of color. As a result, fundamental rights to health, voting, and the ability to care for families are at risk. The limitations placed on abortion access, family planning services like in vitro fertilization (IVF), maternal care, rural healthcare and more have disproportionately harmed Black women, worsening existing health disparities.

The 2024 voters guide gives users an overview of the presidential, congressional and governor elections to outline specific seats and roles that are up for election. The guide also provides detailed checklists for users to evaluate their candidates on how they stack up against each pillar and a list of ballot measures organized by state.

"This voters guide is an essential educational tool for our communities and allies who want to use their vote in support of policies that impact our well being," said Ifeoma C. Udoh, PhD, Executive VP: Policy, Advocacy, and Science, BWHI. "This election and the issues at hand – from reproductive freedoms to the economy – is history making, and we know how these issues impact the everyday lives of Black women. We know what's at stake. And we urge everyone to exercise their fundamental right on November 5th and stand with the health of Black women and girls."

Download Black Women Vote: 2024 Health Policy Voters Guide here .

About the Black Women's Health Imperative

The Black Women's Health Imperative is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of Black women and girls. With 41 years of groundbreaking advocacy and research, BWHI remains committed to addressing the unique health challenges faced by Black women and ensuring their voices are heard in healthcare policy and practice.

Media Contact:

Monique Jackson [email protected]

SOURCE Black Women's Health Imperative