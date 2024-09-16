The Blackbaud Giving Fund Disburses Over $2.2 Billion to Nonprofits Since Inception

Donor-advised fund empowers nonprofits through the generosity of donors worldwide

CHARLESTON, S.C. , Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blackbaud Giving Fund Ⓡ , a donor-advised fund that brings supporters and nonprofits together to advance the state of giving, is proud to announce the disbursement of almost $600 million in charitable giving in 2023, bringing its lifetime disbursements to over $2.2 billion. Supporting donations from workplace and peer-to-peer giving, The Blackbaud Giving Fund safely disbursed funds from individuals and corporate grants to over 127,000 nonprofits worldwide last year. The Fund primarily saw donations for sustainable cities and communities, quality education, partnerships and goals, and health and well-being.

"Giving is a powerful way for donors to support causes they care most about," said Matt Nash, executive director of The Blackbaud Giving Fund. "Through the generosity of individuals across the nation, we can support thousands of nonprofits doing critical work, enabling them to continue to carry out their mission for the communities they serve."

Corporate donation matches accounted for approximately half of all donations disbursed through The Fund in 2023. These matches are made in tandem with employee contributions, which often doubles the impact of an individual donation, further emphasizing companies' immense impact on the philanthropic landscape. These programs empower employees to support causes they care about while fostering a culture of philanthropy within the workplace.

The Blackbaud Giving Fund remains committed to supporting donors and nonprofits while enhancing the impact of charitable giving. The Fund looks forward to continuing to support important causes through safe and efficient donation delivery so nonprofits can continue working toward their mission.

About The Blackbaud Giving Fund

Facilitating over $2.2 billion in charitable contributions to more than 195,000 nonprofits worldwide since 2020, The Blackbaud Giving Fund brings supporters and nonprofits together to advance the state of giving. The fund simplifies the giving experience by offering companies and individuals a secure and efficient way to give to vetted nonprofits and delivers contributions directly to them. Beyond disbursing all funds quickly to nonprofits, the fund offers resources to organizations, including receipting, a donor communication platform, statistics, reports, ACH payments, and more.

The Blackbaud Giving Fund is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity and donor-advised fund sponsor that was organized and operates exclusively for charitable purposes. It is not controlled by and is not a program or activity of Blackbaud, Inc. The Blackbaud Giving Fund's mission is to unleash generosity by connecting people to causes they care about around the world.

