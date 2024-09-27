The BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict Broadcast Celebration Campaign Begins in "Bleach: Brave Souls" with Byakuya, Rukia, and Renji Featured in a Summons
Sep 27, 2024, 03:40 ET
TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict Broadcast Celebration Campaign from September 30 to celebrate the October premiere of the animated TV series, BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict Broadcast Celebration Campaign
Anime Broadcast Celebration Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Refinement to Begin Soon
Event Period: Monday, September 30 16:00 to Tuesday, October 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
A Summons will be held featuring Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions of Byakuya Kuchiki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Renji Abarai.
The draw rate for 5 Star characters in this Summons is 6%, and one of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50.
On Steps 25 and 50, players will be given Tickets to receive a 5 Star character of their choosing.
Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons
Event Period: Monday, September 30 16:00 to Thursday, October 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Don't miss out on a special one-time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.
Free Brave Souls Summons
Event Period: Monday, September 30 16:00 to Saturday, October 19 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
One Step is available every day, and there are a maximum of ten Steps on offer.
Step 10 guarantees a 5 Star character.
BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict Broadcast Celebration Present Campaign
Anime Broadcast Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Present Campaign
A present campaign is being held where players can win amazing prizes such as a Nintendo Switch and Brave Souls merch.
Campaign Period: Friday, September 27 to Sunday, October 13 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
How to Enter
1. Follow the Bleach: Brave Souls official X account.
2. Repost the "Anime Broadcast Special: Thousand-Year Blood War Trailer Present Campaign" post.
*Nintendo Switch logo and Nintendo Switch are the trademarks of Nintendo.
Receive Rewards Such as Brave Souls Original Merch
Campaign Period: Friday, September 27 to Tuesday, October 29 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
How to Enter
1. Click on the Newsletter Registration Campaign notice in the Bleach: Brave Souls app.
2. Click on the link found in the notice and register a personal email address with KLabGames Info.
In addition, 50 winners will be selected from those who are subscribed to the newsletter and have made a purchase of at least $20.49 on the Bleach: Brave Souls Game Store during the campaign period to receive Brave Souls original merch. (Players already subscribed to the newsletter are also eligible.)
- Brave Souls Original Face Towel (10 winners)
- Brave Souls Original Acrylic Phone Stand (30 winners)
- Brave Souls Original Bookmark (10 winners)
*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the in-game news for further details.
Check Out a Campaign Celebrating the Release of BLEACH Soul Puzzle
Brave Souls x BLEACH Puzzle: Try Out Both Games Campaign
Get in-game rewards by achieving certain goals while playing both Bleach: Brave Souls and BLEACH Soul Puzzle.
Entry Period: Wednesday, September 25 to Thursday, October 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Period for Achieving Goals: Wednesday, September 25 to Saturday, November 30 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
About BLEACH Soul Puzzle
App Store/Google Play
https://tinyurl.com/2sbensb9
Official Website: https://www.bleach-soul-puzzle.com/en/
Official X Account: https://x.com/BLEACHPuzzle_en
Release Date: September 24, 2024
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One
Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames
Download Here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
Nintendo eShop: https://nintendo.com/us/store/products/bleach-brave-souls-switch
Xbox Store: https://www.xbox.com/games/store/bleach-brave-souls/9nnrnx65nknb
SOURCE KLab Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article