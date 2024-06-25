The Bloc Elevates Talent: Two Executives Promoted to Key Leadership Roles

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc , a renowned global health-native agency, today announces the promotion of two executives to pivotal leadership positions within the organization.

Following a series of acquisitions and recently-launched global partnerships, these promotions signal the next phase in the agency's strategic growth plan, while also demonstrating its commitment to cultivating strong leadership from within. The executives bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the newly-created roles, and are poised to help steer the agency toward continued success in the dynamic healthcare landscape.

To begin, The Bloc announces the promotion of Dan Sontupe to the position of President and Associate Partner at The Value Builders, A Bloc Agency. Dan boasts a tenure of over 13 years at The Bloc, a testament to his invaluable contributions to the organization's success. Dan is actively investing in partnerships to bolster the agency's footprint in the U.S. while also extending its reach worldwide. Working from The Bloc's New York office, Dan will expand his team's global reach for market access excellence.

The agency is also pleased to appoint Matt Silver as the new President of The Bloc New York, marking a significant milestone in the agency's trajectory of expansion and new leadership. Matt will continue to support clients while seamlessly collaborating with internal teams across strategy, creative, and operations, ensuring cohesive efforts and fostering innovation at every turn. Matt is eager to drive a collaborative agency environment that provides genuine opportunities for growth and advancement. In his new role, Matt will oversee a team of diverse and talented individuals at the New York office.

Both executives will report directly to Jennifer Matthews, Global Chief Executive Officer and President at The Bloc.

"The acquisitions and partnerships we announced last year were part of a larger global strategy to take our agency to new heights. Today we share the next chapter in our growth story. I am delighted to announce Dan and Matt's remarkable leadership promotions within The Bloc agency," Jennifer shared. "These individuals exemplify the agency's core values and bring extraordinary expertise to their new roles. I am confident that their vision and leadership will drive a positive impact that fosters continued growth and success for The Bloc."

These promotions represent the latest examples of the Bloc's global growth and expansion. In September 2023 the company announced a new consultancy division, allowing a range of enhanced offerings. Later that month the company also announced a joint venture to establish The Bloc in Germany; a strategic acquisition of thenewway, the largest health communications agency serving the Italian market; and, the acquisition of X-Ray, the largest full-service health creative agency in Switzerland. In October 2023, the agency announced a formal partnership with Impact Communication Partners, Inc., and its sister agency, BioMedCom Partners, Inc. Impact is a medical communications firm based in Connecticut with a legacy of over 40 years in the U.S. medical communications market.

As a result of this strategic evolution, The Bloc has solidified its brand footprint across North America and Europe, offering clients an unmatched agency experience. These new leadership positions represent a further leap forward for The Bloc, poised to accelerate its growth trajectory and fuel the company's expansion efforts. As both newly appointed leaders bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the table, they will play a vital role in driving The Bloc's continued success and propelling it into new markets and territories.

About The Bloc

The Bloc is the only true global health-native agency uniquely offering the most effective behavioral-based communications platform, BE-COMMs, for global health marketing and medical communications. Celebrating 23 years of excellence, The Bloc is the most-awarded privately owned health creative agency. Its unique and innovative approach integrates local knowledge with data-driven behavioral science, embodied in the BE-COMMs platform, to enhance global strategies, creative impact, customer engagement, and successful outcomes. Discover more about The Bloc's transformative health communications at thebloc.com .

About The Value Builders

The Value Builders is one of the fastest growing brands under The Bloc. Founded in late 2014, they have consistently delivered market access promotional strategies to drive product acceptance and simplify reimbursement. Originally started with 5 team members, The Value Builders now represent over 40 staff members and 4 of the original 5 continue to lead the team. Known for their market access knowledge, incredible commitment to customer experience, and unsurpassed creativity, The Value Builders are finalist for MM&M Market Access Agency of the Year award for the 2nd straight year. For more information visit www.theblocvaluebuilders.com .

