The Bloc Fuels Global Growth, Expands Medical Communications Capabilities and Operations in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Opens New Singapore Office to Spearhead Regional Presence and Growth Opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc , a leading global health-native agency, announced its strategic expansion in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) region as part of its global growth initiative, having opened a new regional office in Singapore. Alongside the established Manila office, this expansion marks a significant milestone in The Bloc's journey to solidify its position as a premier global player in medical and marketing communications.

The Singapore office will serve as a launchpad for The Bloc's medical communications offering across the AMEA region and will feature services such as scientific platform development, medical expert management, scientific meetings, patient engagement, and medical education. This expansion enables The Bloc to offer its world-class scientific and strategic services to a broader array of global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare clients while tapping into the region's rich talent pool and dynamic healthcare landscape.

This initiative is part of The Bloc's broader strategic plan, which includes recent successful acquisitions and partnerships in Europe, such as the joint venture with Serviceplan Group in Germany and acquisitions of leading agencies in Italy and Switzerland.

"Our expansion into the AMEA region is not just about increasing our footprint; it's about amplifying our impact in medical communications," stated Jennifer Matthews, Global President and CEO of The Bloc. "We are pioneering a fresh, powerful approach based on data, featuring our scientific and medical capabilities that set a new standard for medical communications, reaching beyond the boundaries of continents."

The Bloc's mission to "Be Great to Do Good" combines local knowledge with its data-driven behavior-based communications platform ( BE-COMMS ) to enhance global strategies, creative impact, and customer engagement. This expansion will feature proprietary offerings and expand The Bloc's capabilities to ensure more effective results for clients across the AMEA region.

"Expanding our presence in the AMEA region is a pivotal move in our global growth strategy, aligning seamlessly with our BE-COMMS value proposition. By leveraging applied behavioral science, we deliver comprehensive omnichannel engagement solutions. Establishing a base in Singapore positions us to better serve our clients across key regions," Matthews continued.

The team spans Singapore and Hong Kong, comprising seasoned leaders from key markets in the region. It is supported by a full-service team based in Manila. This cross-disciplinary team of specialists is dedicated to changing healthcare professional behavior through compelling content, scientific acumen, and engaging experiences delivered across countries and channels.

As part of the AMEA expansion, The Bloc will continue to develop new proprietary offerings, enhance its operational capabilities, and evolve its sales and business strategy. This initiative aims to solidify The Bloc's position as a leading global medical communications agency, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative solutions across markets. To learn more about the services offered in the AMEA region, please visit thebloc.com/locations/singapore/ or contact Chew Siew Wyn. For additional information and visuals, refer to The Bloc's press kit .

About The Bloc

The Bloc is the only global health-native agency that cements real-life behavior change for lasting impact. Inspired by our mission, Be Great to Do Good, we build great brands and experiences in the service of good health. Our proprietary BE-COMMS (Behaviorally Enriched Communications) operating system, along with award-winning creativity, strong scientific expertise, and local market knowledge, powers effective marketing and medical communications for our clients worldwide. Celebrating 25 years in business, we're still women-owned and proudly independent. Learn more at thebloc.com .

