The Bloc Recruits Bernardo Romero As Chief Creative Officer - Award Winning Talent To Bring Unmatched Creativity To Clients

As Chief Creative Officer, Romero will oversee a NY-based team of more than 60 creatives across departments including Art, Copy, UX, Motion and Digital Experience. In his new position, he will also play a key leadership role for The BlocPartners, the award winning, global network of independent health creative agencies. Romero will be working closely with the network's Chief Creative Officer, Xavier Sanchez, to further inspire and synergize more than 1,700 staffers across geographies.

Romero's tremendous legacy includes work with some of the world's most iconic brands including Bayer, Lilly, Gatorade, ESPN, Budweiser, Adidas, Mitsubishi Motors, P&G, Telefonica, Nissan, Heinz, Pfizer, and Itaú. His work and products have been recognized by awards from Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, London International Awards, Facebook Awards, El Sol, El Ojo, Global Awards, and Clio Awards. He has received 24 Cannes Lions awards over the last three years alone as well as more than 20 Clio awards.

"The fusion of art, science, and technology is driving better outcomes for people—the reason why we are in this business. This requires agencies to realign talent to create exceptional brand experiences, products, and services that solve problems," said Jennifer Matthews, President and CEO. "With Bernardo, we've found the right trailblazer to help us become among the very best in the world."

"I was drawn to work in health when I was diagnosed with diabetes. This choice comes from a really honest place in my soul, and I am inspired by The Bloc's independence, unrivaled diversity in culture, and unity in purpose to help people like me," said Romero. He and The Bloc share the belief that healthcare creativity is all about having the right mix of technology, new experiences, and—most importantly—content. Added Romero, "Healthcare brands have access to the best stories in the world, we just need to tell them in the most engaging and unexpected ways we possibly can. We should be winning Oscars, not just Cannes Lions."

Romero was named by Lürzer's Archive as the "Number One Art Director" in the world in 2015. Last year, he served as Craft Jury President at the London International Awards and as a juror at the Cannes Lions Health Festival. Prior to The Bloc, Romero held leadership positions at Grey New York and Area 23/FCB Health. Bernardo is a native of Brazil and has also created content for TV and streaming services like the show "Incredible Proposals", currently airing on Fox Life Brazil.

The Bloc is the most diversified independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, The Bloc delivers comprehensive multichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The BlocPartners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com.

