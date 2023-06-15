The Bloc Welcomes Margaret Haskell as SVP, Director of Strategic Planning, Reinforcing Growth Strategy and Fueling Client Success

News provided by

The Bloc

15 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc, a leading independent health creative agency, welcomes Margaret Haskell as SVP, Director of Strategic Planning, marking her return to the agency where her remarkable career began. With over a decade of experience and expertise, Haskell brings a wealth of insights to the team. Renowned as the industry's most-awarded independent creative agency in health, The Bloc remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional client results.

Continue Reading
Margaret Haskell
Margaret Haskell

"Margaret possesses deep knowledge and an impressive track record delivering insight-driven strategy and perspective," said Jennifer Matthews, President and CEO. "She takes a curious and compassionate approach to driving behavioral change, and her presence will undoubtedly infuse The Bloc with fresh thinking and strategic brand management. We're thrilled to welcome her back home."

In her role at The Bloc, Haskell will oversee a team of brand strategists in the New York office to foster a collaborative and inspirational environment and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients. Working closely alongside the leadership team, she'll define the agency's overall strategic goals, identify growth opportunities, and shape the agency's positioning in the market.

Informed by her background in cultural anthropology and sociology, Haskell recognizes the vital role of customer insight in establishing meaningful connections between healthcare brands and their target audience.

"It feels like coming full circle to rejoin The Bloc at such a pivotal time, both for the company and the industry at large," said Haskell. "I have long admired the spirit of The Bloc and its leadership team, committed to pushing the boundaries and delivering cutting-edge work for clients in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. The opportunities are immense, and I am excited to contribute to the agency's continued growth and success."

Haskell has had an accomplished career spanning 15 years in the industry, including 8 years at The Bloc previously and 6 years as SVP and VP of Brand Strategy at BGB Group. Alongside her professional achievements, she finds happiness by a lake, enjoying the company of her husband, growing children, and their dog.

About The Bloc
The Bloc is the most-awarded independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 23 years in 2023, The Bloc delivers comprehensive omnichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The Bloc Partners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. The Bloc has been named by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™ and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com.

Press contact:
Melissa Whitworth
[email protected]

SOURCE The Bloc

Also from this source

The Bloc Recruits Greg Ylagan as Creative Director of Art

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.