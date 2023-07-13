The Bloc's major talent investment continues with hire of Kellan Tortora as VP, Creative Director

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc, the most-awarded independent health creative agency, scored a major talent coup this month with the appointment of Kellan Tortora as a VP, Creative Director. With a distinguished career at industry powerhouses McCann and BGB, Tortora brings an exceptional level of expertise as an award-winning writer and Creative, having orchestrated groundbreaking campaigns for over twenty Fortune 500 companies, particularly in the health and wellness sector.

"Kellan truly stands out as a shining star in our industry," commented Christian Bauman, The Bloc's Chief Creative Officer. "His exceptional passion for craft, coupled with an extraordinary ability to connect with audiences, positions him as a rare gem. The Bloc team has long been admirers of his work, and his inclusion with our team is a seamless fit. Moreover, Kellan's unique background as an actor and playwright brings an invaluable understanding of delivering narratives and storytelling. I'm excited to see what he brings to life for our clients."

Tortora will sit on the Bloc's leadership team, reporting to Bauman.

"I feel honored and grateful to be joining The Bloc. The level of creativity within this team is invigorating, and I can already sense how we inspire and energize each other," said Tortora. "I love how Christian and The Bloc embrace Creatives' roles as artists, viewing our work as a vocation rather than solely an occupation. I firmly believe that this commitment to our craft -- treating our projects as art rather than mere campaigns -- is the key to unlocking exceptional success for our clients."

Beyond accomplished advertising Creative, Tortora is a former public speaking coach, and a member of Actors' Equity and the Screen Actors Guild, where he has sat on the nominating committee for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Performance highlights include Arthur as "Fitch" with Russell Brand and Nick Nolte, as well as a guest-star role in the five-time Daytime Emmy-nominated Tainted Dreams. He's written four full-length plays that have been workshopped Off Broadway, including Arrivals/Departures starring George Wendt and nominated for the Cherry Lane Theatre Mentor Project under the direction of the late Edward Albee. He is also a founding member of The Theaterists, a writers' group at New York's Public Theater.

About The Bloc
The Bloc is the most-awarded independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 23 years in 2023, The Bloc delivers comprehensive omnichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The Bloc Partners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. The Bloc has been named by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™ and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com.

