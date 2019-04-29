The Bloc's Prodeep Bose to Speak at MM&M Transforming Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodeep Bose, EVP, Innovation and Growth at The Bloc, a leading health creative agency, will be moderating a key panel at MM&M's upcoming Transforming Healthcare Conference to be held on May 8, 2019 at The Edison Ballroom in New York City.

"The Future of Personalization in Healthcare" will explore different dimensions of personalization, including applied genomics, data collaboration and health solutions, and feature a panel of leaders representing Illumina, J&J, LunaDNA, and HealthMode. Says Jennifer Matthews, President and CEO of The Bloc, "Transforming Healthcare is a compelling platform for examining the profound issues facing our industry. We're looking forward to lively debate and advancing the conversation."

MM&M's spring conference, Transforming Healthcare, is a one-day, big-tent affair that provides the venue for convergence of the worlds of health-tech startups, VC, and all of the big healthcare industry stakeholders. MM&M Transforming Healthcare features talks by high-level Transformers, cutting-edge educational content on integrating new technology with old, thought-provoking panels on the questions raised by convergence, and unparalleled networking for attendees.

About The Bloc:

The Bloc is the most diversified, fully independent health creative agency in the world. We provide comprehensive cross-channel services for audiences across the health spectrum, and partner with clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. And as part of an international network of like-minded, independent agencies across the globe, our work continues to be globally recognized for creativity and innovation. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com .

Contact:

Jennifer Matthews: jmatthews@thebloc.com

SOURCE The Bloc

Related Links

http://www.thebloc.com

