Johnston County, NC has seen a massive inflow of jobs and tax revenue after Blue Line Aviation relocated to JNX Airport from RDU Airport one year ago.

SMITHFIELD, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Line Aviation, the largest flight school in the state of North Carolina relocated to JNX Airport in November 2021 with a promise of more planes, more students, more jobs, and more revenue for Johnston County. Twelve months later, the company and its other business ventures have fulfilled its commitments and then some, bringing 114 jobs and nearly $1 Million in tax revenue to the county.

The Blue Line Companies Deliver 114 Jobs and $630,000 in Tax Revenue to Johnston County in 2022

Blue Line co-founder and shareholder Trey Walters says "Blue Line is happy to deliver not only what we said we would, but much more. We are a valuable asset for the local community that can provide high paying jobs and excellent career opportunities for everyday people in Johnston County. A whole new world awaits you. Get there through Blue Line at the Johnston Regional Airport."

The North Carolina flight school arrived in Johnston County with 30 employees and has since doubled that number to 60.

The company pays $334k in property and employment taxes every year. Blue Line is looking to grow their team by 20% before the end of the year and is continuing to add more Diamond Aircraft to its fleet.

Johnston County has also benefited from Blue Line's other business ventures including Sparkchasers, Blue Line Tech, and Low and Slow Smokehouse, which help make up the total number of jobs brought to the community within the past year.

These three companies combined currently employ 54, with 41 of these jobs being new to Johnston County. The companies pay $295k annually in employer taxes and are each expanding. They expect to grow headcount by 15% this year.

Many of the new jobs being created are support roles specifically designed for people without any flying experience.

Ashley Tucker, VP Sales & Marketing for the entities says "It has been so rewarding to not only see the growth that Blue Line has brought to Johnston County, but also to provide this unique opportunity for an outstanding career path to our fellow Johnston County residents. There is no other flight school as efficient as Blue Line in the entire nation, and it exists right here in the heart of Johnston County."

Students who choose Blue Line Aviation as their flight school are getting the best possible training and experience and are taking the fastest path to becoming a career pilot.

Students can graduate and become paid professional pilots in as fast as 5.5 months. Graduates of the career pilot program become eligible for jobs with a median pay in 2021 of $134,630 according to the bureau of labor statistics.

