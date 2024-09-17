The Bluff City Medical Society Foundation and Rare Disease Diversity Coalition Launch Three-Part Webinar Series on Improving Health Equity for Rare Diseases

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluff City Medical Society Foundation, in partnership with the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition (RDDC), is proud to announce a three-part webinar series titled Improving Health Equity: Implications for Rare Diseases. This continuing medical education (CME) series will explore the principles of health equity through the lens of rare diseases, with insights from international healthcare professionals and personal stories from rare disease patients and caregivers.

The series will kick off on September 17, 2024, and aims to equip healthcare professionals with the tools necessary to deliver more equitable care for underserved populations. Through this training, participants will deepen their cultural competency and learn how to better treat patients from diverse backgrounds, particularly those with rare diseases. This activity has been approved for up to 4.5 AMA PRA Category 1 credits provided by Morehouse School of Medicine.

"RDDC is proud to sponsor this CME webinar series on Improving Health Equity: Implications for Rare Diseases," said Jenifer Waldrop, Executive Director of the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition. "This is an invaluable opportunity to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools to address inequities in rare disease care. By fostering collaboration, enhancing cultural competency, and promoting cultural humility, this CME project will empower providers to deliver more equitable, informed, and compassionate care to underserved populations."

Webinar Series Details:

Part 1: The Health Equity Primer – What It Is and Why It's Important

September 17, 2024 – 7 PM CST/8 PM EST

Part 2: Patient and Caregiver Perspectives on Health Equity

October 15, 2024 – 7 PM CST/8 PM EST

Part 3: The Healthcare Professional's Responsibility for Health Equity

November 2, 2024 – 11 AM CST/12 PM EST

Participants in this series will leave with an enhanced understanding of how to incorporate health equity into their practice, especially in the context of rare diseases. A key feature of the program is its intersectional approach, focusing on the unique experiences of rare disease patients from underserved and minority communities. The series is endorsed by several leading diversity health groups associated with RDDC.

About the Rare Disease Diversity Coalition (RDDC):

Black Women's Health Imperative launched the RDDC to address the extraordinary challenges faced by underserved populations with rare diseases. The Coalition brings together rare disease experts, health and diversity advocates, and industry leaders to identify and advocate for evidence-based solutions to alleviate the disproportionate burden of rare diseases on historically marginalized populations. For more information, visit rarediseasediversity.org

About the Bluff City Medical Society Foundation

Established in 2023, the Bluff City Medical Society Foundation is dedicated to promoting healthcare equity and excellence. The Foundation supports mentorship, education, and research, with a focus on addressing healthcare disparities in underserved communities. In alignment with its mission, the Foundation advocates for increased diversity in the medical workforce and leads efforts to eradicate healthcare disparities.

To learn more about the webinar series or to register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/improvinghealthequity.

