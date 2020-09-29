The Board Diversity Action Alliance Announces Additional Founding Signatories And Supporters Committed To Increase Diverse Representation On Boards Of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a month after Teneo, the Ford Foundation, and The Executive Leadership Council launched the Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA) to take action to increase the representation of racially and ethnically diverse directors on boards of directors, the BDAA is today announcing additional founding signatories that have voluntarily committed to accelerate change by pledging to a purposeful and quantifiable course of action. Albertsons Companies, Centene, Nordstrom, and Under Armour join Dow, Macy's, Mastercard, PNC, Uber, UPS, and WW. Together, these companies represent a powerful force committed to transforming and diversifying the corporate landscape by taking concrete steps to effect positive and meaningful change.

Today, the BDAA is also announcing three new founding supporting partners including TPG, the initiative's first private equity partner, which will extend the BDAA's reach to the private markets through TPG's focus on diversifying portfolio company boards, the Boulé, whose Blacks on Corporate Boards Committee is focused on identifying and referring its members to corporate board opportunities and providing training and networking opportunities, and Impact X Capital Partners, the BDAA's first venture capital partner committed to addressing systemic issues by funding underrepresented entrepreneurs. As partners, these companies will work in lockstep with the BDAA to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at the board level.

The Board Diversity Action Alliance continues to lead the focused and aligned effort to quantify, convene and amplify the work being done by building partnerships to increase awareness and expand influence. Visit www.boarddiversityactionalliance.com to learn more.

Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political risk advisory, and talent advisory. The Firm has more than 800 employees located in 20 offices around the world. (www.teneo.com)

Ford Foundation

The Ford Foundation is an independent, nonprofit grant-making organization. For more than 80 years it has worked with courageous people on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. With headquarters in New York, the foundation has offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. (www.fordfoundation.org)

Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Our purpose is to open channels of opportunity for the development of black executives to positively impact business and our communities. (www.elcinfo.com)

