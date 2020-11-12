The Board Diversity Action Alliance Announces Additional Signatories and Supporting Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA) is pleased to announce the addition of new signatories and supporting partners.

Mondelēz International, PepsiCo, Starbucks and Zoetis are the latest companies to commit to increase diverse representation on their boards and advocate for accountability across public and private organizations. These iconic global companies join the growing list of signatories already committed to the initiative, including Albertsons Companies, Centene, Dow, Macy's, Mastercard, Nordstrom, PNC, Uber, Under Armour, UPS and WW. By joining the BDAA, these organizations are taking actionable steps to eliminate racial inequality, further corporate social responsibility, and support diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities.

The Board Diversity Action Alliance is also today announcing new supporting partners that will join a growing list that includes Impact X Capital Partners, Sigma Pi Phi (the Boulé) and TPG. These organizations will work in lockstep with the BDAA to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at the board level.

LionTree, a differentiated global investment and merchant banking firm focused on media, technology and telecommunications, will include a focus on board diversity as it connects clients with tailored ideas, actionable opportunities and resources that drive results. Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"), a leading global investment firm that invests exclusively in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, will further the Alliance's private market impact through its ongoing efforts to diversify privately-held company boards and continuing to work closely with its 60-plus portfolio companies and their more than 70,000 worldwide employees to drive positive change in the global economy. Wall Street Friends, a network of over 8,000 diverse finance professionals, primarily African-Americans employed by Wall Street firms, is committed to connecting its members who have a demonstrated readiness and willingness for board service, with corporations that have expressed a commitment to Black representation on boards.

Visit www.boarddiversityactionalliance.com to learn more.

About the Board Diversity Action Alliance

Founded in September 2020, The Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA) is taking action to increase the representation of racially and ethnically diverse directors on corporate boards. Led by Ursula Burns, Gabrielle Sulzberger, Teneo, The Executive Leadership Council and the Ford Foundation, the Board Diversity Action Alliance is leading the focused and aligned effort to increase awareness, expand influence and drive board-level commitments to support a concerted enterprise transformation approach to diversity. www.boarddiversityactionalliance.com

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political risk advisory, and talent advisory. The Firm has more than 800 employees located in 20 offices around the world. (www.teneo.com)

About Ford Foundation

The Ford Foundation is an independent, nonprofit grant-making organization. For more than 80 years it has worked with courageous people on the frontlines of social change worldwide, guided by its mission to strengthen democratic values, reduce poverty and injustice, promote international cooperation, and advance human achievement. With headquarters in New York, the foundation has offices in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. (www.fordfoundation.org)

About Executive Leadership Council

The Executive Leadership Council is the preeminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Our purpose is to open channels of opportunity for the development of black executives to positively impact business and our communities. (www.elcinfo.com)

