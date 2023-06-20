The Board of Directors of Sobi exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme

News provided by

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

20 Jun, 2023, 07:20 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) on 9 May 2023, resolved – for the purpose of ensuring that the company can fulfil its commitments under the long-term incentive programme for managers and executives (the Management Programme) resolved by the Annual General Meeting – on a directed share issue of no more than 1,532,014 redeemable and convertible class C shares. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has today subscribed for all 1,532,014 C-shares.

The Annual General Meeting also resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of all issued class C shares by an offer directed to all holders of class C shares. Repurchase under this authorisation may be made on one or several occasions until the Annual General Meeting 2024 and at a price of no less than 100 per cent and no more than 105 per cent of the quotient value of the share.

Today, the Board of Directors has resolved to exercise the repurchase authorisation for the said purpose by repurchasing all issued class C shares against payment of 100 per cent of the quotient value of the share, corresponding to approximately SEK 0.55 per share. Repurchase of the class C shares may be effected during the period 20 June – 9 November 2023.

The company currently holds 12,867,104 own common shares and no own class C shares. Subsequently to the effected repurchase of class C shares above, all repurchased class C shares are intended to be converted to common shares, whereafter the number of own common shares will amount to 14,399,118.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.comLinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3790605/2141431.pdf

The Board of Directors exercises authorisation for repurchase of shares for the purpose of securing the companys commitments under the incentive programme

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Also from this source

Sobi to present new data at the 2023 EHA congress

Sobi commences tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of CTI BioPharma Corp.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.