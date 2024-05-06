The Board of Loomis has resolved to continue to repurchase shares

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Loomis AB has resolved to repurchase shares by virtue of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 2024.

The repurchase may commence on May 7, 2024, end not later than on June 24, 2024, and comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million. Repurchase shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm, on one or more occasions, at a price within the prevailing price interval registered at each point in time (being the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price). Payment for repurchased shares shall be made in cash. Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial will administrate the repurchase and based on the trading order given by Loomis, take trading decisions independently of Loomis with regards to the timing of the acquisitions.

Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The repurchase is made for the purposes set forth in the general meeting's authorization.

The company's current holding of own shares amounts to 4,908,782. The total number of shares in Loomis, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829. As previously communicated, the Annual General Meeting 2024 resolved on the cancellation of 4,279,829 treasury shares that are held by the company. Following completion of the transaction, the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the company will amount to 71,000,000.

