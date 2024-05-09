The Bob Woodruff Foundation Announces Third Annual Veterans Classic To Support Mental Health Initiatives

Event includes golf, pickleball, and a celebration of our veterans

WESTHAMPTON, N.Y., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Bob Woodruff Foundation is thrilled to announce the third annual Veterans Classic will take place at the Westhampton Country Club on Monday, May 20 beginning at 10:30 am. In addition to the golf tournament, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a pickleball clinic as part of the afternoon's events. The Veterans Classic also includes brunch, dinner, cocktails, and an awards ceremony. The Patriot Parachute Team will jump in at 11:30 a.m., kicking off the day's events. Proceeds from the event benefit Bob Woodruff Foundation's work in mental health for the military and veteran community and their families. Additional information, including registration details, can be found at bobwoodrufffoundation.org/event/veterans-golf-classic.

"We're kicking off the summer in the best possible way, by gathering on the greens to play golf with some of our favorite people and veterans," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "The Bob Woodruff Foundation Veterans Golf Classic will raise awareness that helps strengthen communities and support the health and well-being of veterans and military families. We look forward to this event as we remember and honor those who served while working to ensure that our service members and vets—of today and tomorrow—have everything they need to thrive."

The Patriot Parachute Team, a veteran-owned and operated company, will return for an exciting skydiving performance. This year, the pros will be joined by two guests that won the opportunity to join the team at last year's event. The Patriot Parachute Team performs around the nation to inspire the next generation of patriots and raise awareness for veteran causes to include transitioning from active duty to civilian.

"They say golf is a good walk spoiled," said Bob Woodruff, ABC correspondent and Foundation co-founder. "I say our Veterans Golf Classic is a good time to talk about one of the most important issues facing military families: kids' mental health. In 2023, we committed $1 million in support of military children's mental health. We met that goal and are continuing to support our grant partners who bring clinical and therapeutic expertise to this area."

Proceeds from this year's Veterans Classic will support mental health initiatives for veterans, with a focus on military children's mental health. Approximately 20% of veterans experience mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), severe depression, and anxiety. While the Veterans Association (VA) provides quality care for veterans, only 60% of veterans were eligible for VA care, with roughly half using their benefits, as of 2016. The Bob Woodruff Foundation helps to bridge the gap by funding programs that increase availability and access to high-quality mental healthcare.

For military children, mental health is at a crisis point. Blue Star Families' Military Family Lifestyle Survey found that 43% of active-duty families rated at least one of their children's mental health as "fair," "poor," or "very poor." To increase access to quality care, the Bob Woodruff Foundation makes investments in initiatives that provide mentorship opportunities to bolster military-connected children's social support and emotional wellbeing, train clinicians so they are better equipped to serve children, and cover treatment costs that are ineligible for or not fully covered by insurance.

Golf has also proven to be beneficial for mental health. This physical activity can be effective in improving mild-moderate depression, reducing anxiety, improving confidence, and boosting self-esteem. Golf also offers an opportunity for socialization and building community, something veterans can experience a major loss of when transitioning out of the military.

Last year's Veterans Classic more than $400,000 to support the Foundation's mission to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families have stable and successful futures. Since 2006, the Foundation has invested more than $159 million to help make sure they have successful futures. The event takes place ahead of Memorial Day, the federal holiday mourning the US military service members who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

For the Veterans Classic, foursomes are $10,000. Hole sponsorships are available and include signage recognition and two dinner tickets for $1,000 per hole. Individual playing spots are available for $2,500, and those players will be paired with a group. Caddies are included. For more information, including registration, please contact Dave Woodruff at [email protected].

ABOUT THE BOB WOODRUFF FOUNDATION

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

Contact: Rachel Bosworth

[email protected]

631.220.1220

SOURCE Bob Woodruff Foundation