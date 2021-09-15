The Body Shop Expands its Open Hiring Practices

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today, The Body Shop North America announces an expansion of its Open Hiring practices, which promote a systemic, fair approach to attracting, recruiting, selecting, and onboarding employees through the elimination of common barriers to employment, such as background checks, drug screenings, and previous experience. Following two successful pilot programs for seasonal employees, Open Hiring will serve as a permanent recruitment model for all Customer Consultant and entry level positions in retail stories and in the brand's Distribution Centers. The move highlights the beauty retailer's commitment to just and inclusive hiring for all and will ensure a more robust ecosystem of training, development, and support services for employees based on the feedback received during the trial launch.

"The Body Shop is committed to creating an inclusive environment for all of our employees and that starts with the hiring process," said Nicolas Debray, President of The Body Shop, the Americas. "We believe businesses are a force for good, and that means giving everyone the opportunity to work regardless of their background and previous experience. If you're interested in working in our retail stores or in our Distribution Center, we can find a role for you with a competitive wage. It's really that simple, and it works."

As part of its Open Hiring program, The Body Shop asks candidates three simple questions and hire on a first-come, first-serve basis. New in 2021, The Body Shop also employs targeted recruitment – the intentional move to fill open roles by partnering with nonprofit organizations to engage candidates with specific barriers to employment including homelessness, incarceration, and lack of education.

"We sought to connect with organizations that were focused on not only helping local people overcome barriers to employment, but also supporting them once they are hired," said Debray. "Many of our community partners offer job readiness courses to help candidates prepare to successfully enter the workforce. Additionally, they will continue to offer the employee support once they are hired. This helps reduce barriers to the employee becoming successful in their new role."

Starting this fall, The Body Shop will work with different organizations that focus on aiding marginalized communities, including those experiencing homelessness and poverty as well as recent immigrants and previously incarcerated individuals. US-based partners include Chrysalis, City Relief, Project Renewal, and Wake LRC, and Canada-based partners include Elizabeth Fry Northern Alberta, Bridging The Gap, and Calgary Immigrant Women's Association.

"One of the most glaring and overwhelming barriers that keep people who experience homelessness from improving their lives is access to a good paying job," said Josiah Haken, Chief Program Officer of City Relief. "City Relief is so excited to partner with The Body Shop to connect people experiencing homelessness to employment opportunities that will allow them to pursue a brighter future for themselves and for their families."

When new retail employees start at The Body Shop, they will complete a questionnaire, referred to as the Joyful Collective form, which allows the HR team to get to know the employee during the onboarding process. The Joyful Collective form also will help identify any needs the employee may have to be successful, including housing, transportation, and financial literacy to name a few, and then connect them to The Body Shop's employee assistance program for support.

In addition to the extra support services, The Body Shop is rolling out a comprehensive training program for both management and entry-level employees that it developed in collaboration with G3 – a consulting service that creates workplace training programs to activate and elevate employees' soft skills and leadership capabilities. Courses will focus on the mission and purpose of open hiring, managing, and leading without bias, working, and thinking more inclusively, adapting, and managing change as well as building customer service communication skills through authentic communication.

The Body Shop first introduced the Open Hiring concept as a pilot in September 2019 in its North Carolina distribution center. Employing this model, they successfully hired 208 seasonal employees by eliminating background checks, drug screenings and high school education requirements. In 2020, The Body Shop rolled out Open Hiring across retail stores in the United States and Canada for entry-level seasonal hires, and in 2022 is continuing to expand efforts to permanent employees. To date, The Body Shop has hired 733 seasonal employees through this program. Of the seasonal employees, 80 have been converted to permanent hires (15 in distribution centers, and 65 retail).

The Open Hiring approach supports The Body Shop's B Corporation principles to be a business that's a force for good and fulfills its inclusion strategy to create social equality in communities they live in and serve. Inclusive Hiring is just one of the ways The Body Shop differentiates from other employers. This supports an equal opportunity for all passionate candidates that enjoy living their purpose and working in a purposeful environment. Through this process, They Body Shop has gained qualified and loyal employees, who get the opportunity to change their lives through employment.

