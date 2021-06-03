The Body Shop Reveals New Data That Shows Strong Support for the Equality Act

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Body Shop US today has released new data that reveals that nearly 70 percent of consumers support the Equality Act, which would update the federal law that currently protects people from discrimination based on race, national origin, sex and religion so that it also protects LGBTQ+ people from discrimination in employment, housing, public spaces, education, health care, government services and more. The data was part of a new consumer survey, commissioned by The Body Shop US, to gauge consumer's support and knowledge of the myriad issues that the LGBTQ+ community– and specifically – transgender people – face today. The survey, conducted by YouGov, polled a nationally representative sample of 1,200+ Americans aged 18 and older.

While the survey findings indicate strong support for the LGBTQ+ community – it also revealed that a sizeable number of Americans particularly Gen Z and younger Millennials, are willing to advocate on behalf of LGBTQ+ equality. That's why The Body Shop US has committed to providing a platform for actionable change by working with an influential LGBTQ+ organization – Equality Federation– to educate consumers on the significant obstacles that transgender people face today.

Starting today, The Body Shop US is encouraging consumers to visit its Pride Hub to learn more about the challenges facing transgender people and to sign a petition supporting the Equality Act. For each signature, The Body Shop US will donate $1 to Equality Federation, an advocacy accelerator rooted in social justice, that builds power in its network of state-based lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) advocacy organizations to amplify the state-based LGBTQ+ movement*. In addition to advocating for the Equality Act, Equality Federation is actively advocating for the transgender community, which has faced the most anti-trans bills in legislative history in 2021. LGBTQ+ people in 29 states are not fully protected from discrimination, and 16 states have a negative policy ranking by the Movement Advancement Project for laws related to gender identity.

"Equality Federation is proud to partner with The Body Shop this Pride season as they use their platform and voice to encourage customers to take action for LGBTQ rights," said Fran Hutchins, Equality Federation executive director. "This year we have seen more anti-transgender attacks in the states than ever before, with over 330 bills introduced directly targeting transgender people. We know the fight for LGBTQ+ rights did not end with marriage equality and the need to protect our community is greater than ever before. That's why we urgently need the Equality Act - because LGBTQ Americans remain vulnerable to being evicted from their homes, kicked out of a business that's open to the public, or denied health care."

Additionally, The Body Shop US has become a member of Open to All, a national nondiscrimination campaign focused on the idea that everyone should be welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, immigration status, religion or disability. This month The Body Shop US will be participating in a panel discussion with Open to All and corporate partners, moderated by Yelp, on June 10 for a discussion titled, "Rainbow-Washing, Social Responsibility and The Importance of Being Open to All."

"In partnering with these outstanding organizations, we've learned that the transgender community is under attack and needs as much support as possible right now," said Hilary Lloyd, VP Marketing & Values, North America. "At The Body Shop, we want to drive collective action, become better allies to the LGBTQ+ community, and facilitate change on the journey toward social justice."

To further educate consumers, The Body Shop and Equality Federation will co-host an Instagram Live discussion on The Body Shop's North American handle (@thebodyshopnorthamerica) on how to become a better ally for transgender people later this June. The interactive chat will feature Tommy Dorfman, Actor and one of The Body Shop's North American 'Leading Lights'.

"For our community, finding strength within yourself and believing you are 'enough' as you are can be an act of social and political resistance," Dorfman said. "Just walking out the door is an act of strength and pride. But the fight isn't over. We have an incredible amount of adversity and violence to overcome and we must come together, with the mass support of our allies, to continue shaping a better future for ourselves; a world in which all members of our community -- especially trans folks -- are held safely and free to exist authentically. Liberation for all comes from the liberation of the most disenfranchised. You all have a responsibility to both stand and take actions in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community by listening, supporting, educating yourself, and engaging in acts of service to our freedoms."

ENHANCING INCLUSIVE POLICIES

In addition to its Pride initiative, The Body Shop has made a deeper commitment to its LGBTQ+ family of colleagues – enhancing its internal policies to ensure transgender employees are supported.

Lloyd added, "We are proud to support The Body Shop's LGBTQ+ family of colleagues and customers and seek to empower all of our colleagues and customers to be better allies."

*From May 31, 2021 to August 29, 2021, The Body Shop will donate $1 for each signature to Equality Federation, up to a maximum of $25,000.

SOURCE The Body Shop