The Bolshoi Ballet Returns to U.S. Cinemas This July With First-Ever Summer Encores Series

DENVER, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For three Monday evenings in July, ballet fans nationwide can enjoy the Bolshoi Ballet's awe-inspiring performances from the comfort of their local cinemas. The "Bolshoi Ballet Summer Series" brings three classic events back to the big screen for one-evening-only presentations. The series includes Giselle on July 9, featuring ballet superstars Svetlana Zakharova and Sergei Polunin, Alexei Ratmansky's poetic staging of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet on July 16, and classical ballet's most beloved story, born at the Bolshoi Theatre, Swan Lake on July 23. All performances were captured live from the Bolshoi Theatre stage in Moscow, Russia.

Bolshoi Ballet Summer Encores: Giselle, Monday, July 9 only

Fathom Events, BY Experience and Pathé Live will present the "Bolshoi Ballet Summer Series" in nearly 300 select movie theaters on Mondays at 7:00 p.m. local time. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"We are delighted to bring favorite performances from the unparalleled Bolshoi Ballet back to cinemas nationwide this summer," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "From their neighborhood movie theaters, ballet fans and cinemagoers alike will have the unique opportunity to view exclusive performances of famed ballets featuring the Bolshoi's principal dancers showcasing the work of its distinguished choreographers."

"We are thrilled to present the first-ever 'Bolshoi Ballet Summer Series' for fans in cinemas across the country," said Julie Borchard-Young, Co-President BY Experience. "The series of three spectacular ballets gives audiences of all ages another opportunity to experience their favorite ballet dancers in story-ballets, otherwise shown only once every few years."

The 2018 Bolshoi Ballet Summer Series:

Giselle – Monday, July 9

When Giselle learns that her beloved Albrecht is promised to another woman, she dies of a broken heart in his arms. While Albrecht grieves, she returns from the dead as a Wili, a vengeful spirit meant to make unfaithful men dance until death. Prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova personifies this ultimate ballerina role in the classical repertoire, alongside the sensational Sergei Polunin as Albrecht. This chilling, yet luminous ballet continues to captivate audiences for more than 150 years at the Bolshoi.

Romeo and Juliet – Monday, July 16

In Verona, the rivalry between the Capulets and the Montagues brings bloodshed to the city. When the Capulets organize a masked ball in honor of their daughter Juliet, Romeo Montague and his friend Mercutio attend incognito because of the hatred that tears the two houses apart. Romeo and Juliet fall madly in love, and are distraught when they realize they belong to rival families. William Shakespeare's timeless story, written in 1595, is brought to the stage through breathtaking choreography and Sergei Prokofiev's much-loved score. With its famous melodies, rhythmic variety and universal theme, this story of impossible love remains an all-time favorite, and is one of the world's most popular ballets.

Swan Lake – Monday, July 23

At moonlight on the banks of a mysterious lake, Prince Siegfried meets the bewitched swan-woman Odette. Completely spellbound by her beauty, he swears his faithfulness to her. However, the Prince realizes too late that fate has another plan for him. Swan Lake is a ballet of ultimate beauty with a score of unparalleled perfection born at the Bolshoi in 1877. In the dual role of white swan Odette and her rival black swan Odile, prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova exudes both vulnerability and cunning through superb technical mastery, alongside the powerful and emotional Siegfried, Denis Rodkin. Including breathtaking scenes with the Bolshoi's corps de ballet, this is classical ballet at its finest.

