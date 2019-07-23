WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/The-Boppy-Company-Recalls-Infant-Head-and-Neck-Support-Accessories-Due-to-Suffocation-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories

Hazard: The head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant's head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard

Remedy: Refund

Consumer should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

The Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@boppy.com or online at www.boppy.com and click on important recall information at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: 14,000

Description:

This recall involves Boppy Head and Neck support sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support. The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of babies' heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $20.

Importer: The Boppy Company LLC, of Golden, Colo.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Recall Number: 19-171

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

