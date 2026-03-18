The Boston Globe Announces New England's Fastest Growing Companies 2026

In partnership with Statista, Globe Unveils Top 50 Companies With Most Impressive Revenue Growth

BOSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Boston Globe is pleased to unveil the 2026 list of New England's Fastest Growing Companies. Developed in partnership with the data company Statista, this list highlights the 50 standout businesses that are fueling the region's economy through substantial and sustainable growth from 2021 to 2024, despite ongoing economic challenges. Read the full list at globe.com/fastest.

See New England's Fastest Growing Companies 2026 at globe.com/fastest

More than half of the companies honored are new to the list, with 22 returning, further establishing their sustained growth for the region. This year's list represents the most diversified one Statista has published yet, with highlighted companies hailing from every New England state and spanning across 20 different industries, including the health care sector, represented by the winning company, Tenovi, a remote care provider based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The most prominent industry represented on the list is IT & Software, with nine companies, including second-place winner, Salient Predictions, an AI-powered weather forecasting service from Falmouth, Massachusetts, and third-place winner, HighByte, an Industrial DataOps software provider from Portland, Maine.

"One of our greatest hopes with this list is to shine a light on companies that are quietly growing — businesses that may not yet be household names, but are making a real economic impact every day," said Michelle Micone, Chief Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Officer at Boston Globe Media. "At its core, this list is about recognition and visibility, and celebrating the businesses helping shape what comes next for New England."

Statista, a global market research and data analysis firm, compiled all entries, vetting the impressive list of companies that entered this year's competition. To qualify, companies had to be independent, headquartered in one of the six New England states, and have annual revenue that showed a minimum of $100,000 in 2021 and $1.5 million in 2024.

Learn more about the companies making waves in New England by checking out the full list in The Boston Globe at globe.com/fastest.

Stay tuned to learn more about the highest-ranking businesses that will be featured in the upcoming issue of Globe Magazine, out on Sunday, March 22.

The Boston Globe hosts Fastest Growing Companies annually, in an effort to spotlight the innovation and entrepreneurship happening across the region. Look for a call to submit your company for next year's list in October 2026. Share your interest in the 2027 list with the Globe here.

Contact: Jill Lazzaro, Elevate Communications [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

SOURCE The Boston Globe