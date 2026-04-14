The Boston Globe Announces Power Play Newsletter

Issued twice-weekly — Tuesday and Friday afternoons — Power Play will anchor the work week with original news from the major sectors influencing Boston's power structure, including real estate, health care, energy, finance, and more. While news scoops will provide an exclusive window into the competition for power at the center of Boston business, each issue of Power Play will also feature Leung's and Chesto's fresh gossip and takes on the news of the day.

As the first Boston Globe subscriber-only writer-helmed newsletter, Power Play is designed for the people who run Massachusetts. With the distinctive voice, consistent verve, and essential journalism of Leung and Chesto, the newsletter will serve the wider audience that seeks to understand the region's power players, how they think, and what they're up to.

"The Globe is doubling down on its business coverage at a critical moment in the economy of the Boston region," said Brian McGrory, editor of The Boston Globe. "And there's no better way to start than giving more license to star writers like Shirley Leung and Jon Chesto, who have decades of experience covering Boston business and contacts that soar into executive suites across the city."

Both Leung and Chesto are award-winning journalists who have covered the region's biggest business stories from the development of the Seaport District to the Market Basket succession fight. Through Power Play, the pair is teaming up to provide a fresh spin and a clever take on Boston's business news.

The first issue of Power Play lands in inboxes this afternoon. Boston Globe subscribers can sign up here. Subscribe to The Boston Globe and learn about Power Play and the Globe's portfolio of newsletters by visiting globe.com/subscribe.

Contact: Jill Lazzaro, Elevate Communications [email protected]

About Boston Globe Media:

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England for over 153 years. Its cornerstone is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has been successfully growing its direct subscriber base, today boasting the highest total number of subscribers the organization has had since 2008. The Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's portfolio includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and Boston magazine.

SOURCE The Boston Globe