The Boston Globe Names Indico Data a Top 10 Place to Work for 2021

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indico Data , the unstructured data company, has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 14th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. Indico Data was ranked among the top companies in its category for 2021.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

"Indico's unique culture was borne out of the persistence, innovative spirit and entrepreneurial vision of its founders. We're deeply honored to be recognized as a top employer in the Boston area, and we are excited to continue to scale our values-driven culture," said Indico Data's VP of People and Operations, Diana Yuan. "We will continue to cultivate a collaborative workforce that is empowered and remains dedicated to our mission of helping organizations make sense of unstructured data. As our customer base grows and our workforce expands with top talent from across the industry, this award underscores our success in that mission."

Built around a breakthrough human AI and machine teaching approach, the Indico Unstructured Data Platform is the first and only solution to address unstructured data that doesn't rely on brittle and expensive rules or template-based approaches. While according to Gartner, only 20 percent of AI-enabled projects reach deployment, Indico's customers consistently experience a greater than 90% success rate. This results in up to an 85% reduction in process time, 400% increase in process capacity, and 80% reduction in resources required.

"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 363 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About Indico Data

Indico Data is the unstructured data company. With its innovative AI- and ML-powered software platform, enterprises of all sizes can automate, analyze, and apply unstructured data –– documents, emails, images, videos and more –– to a wide range of enterprise workflows. The Indico Unstructured Data Platform enables companies to gain rich insight and maximize the value of their existing software investments, including RPA, CRM, ERP, and BI, by enabling these systems to work with unstructured data. Indico serves leading insurance, financial services, banking, real estate and other data-intensive enterprises, including MetLife, PNC Bank, Chatham Financial, Cushman & Wakefield and Waste Management. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA. Visit www.indicodata.ai to learn more.

