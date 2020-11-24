The Boston Globe Names Recorded Future a Top Place to Work for 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest security intelligence provider, today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the Midsize Companies category in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The full list of winners can be found at https://topworkplaces.com/award/boston/2020/ .

"The entire Recorded Future team demonstrated strength and resiliency throughout this past year. Operationally, our infrastructure enabled us to adjust quickly, literally working out of our physical offices one day and transitioning to a completely remote environment the next. Over the past months, our employees have rallied together virtually, supporting each other both as colleagues and friends, while remaining focused on hitting major company milestones. I'm very proud of the culture and community that Recorded Future has built, and it's an honor to be recognized by The Boston Globe as a top place to work." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

"This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for. From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis." — Katie Johnston, Top Places to Work Editor, The Boston Globe

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they're at it.

