The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® Helps 110 Dogs In Need By Granting Nearly $100,000 To Date In 2020

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® closes 2020 with granting nearly $100,000 to cover the cost of urgent medical care for sick and injured dogs. The Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Camp Bow Wow®, the largest and leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, gave a new "leash" on life to 110 deserving dogs across 39 states who were either homeless or whose parents could not afford to pay their veterinary bills.

Experiencing a 150% increase in grant applications as compared to 2019, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation strongly responded to the heightened need for the financial assistance from families, rescue groups and animal shelters. Successfully increasing the total number of dog medical grants year-over-year, the Foundation activated a series of meaningful fundraisers to support the influx of requests.

One of the Foundation's recent philanthropic initiatives, "Step Up For Pups," was a virtual walking challenge that encouraged participants to help save the life of a dog in need by simply walking their own four-legged friend. Providing a safe and fun format to raise donations in partnership with WoofTrax , the fundraiser saw over one million miles walked by over 8,500 participants. Pet parents nationwide also were rewarded fun prizes throughout the challenge from Camp Bow Wow and sponsors including Rise Brewing Co., Nancy's Pampered Pet Treats, Applaws Taste Toppers, Fur Pete's Sake Apparel, K Squared Artisan Boutique, Art From Energy, Tall Tails, Good Boy Goodies, and more.

"We started the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation because happy and healthy dogs are at the core of our franchise's mission, and it's been inspiring to see how our committed community has stepped up during this difficult year to support our cause," said Julie Turner, President of Camp Bow Wow. "Our ability to help so many dogs in need during 2020 is a testament to the strong network our Foundation has built for those who share a passion for giving back and raising funds for imperative veterinary care that pet parents or shelters would otherwise not be able to provide."

Lending a paw to dogs in need throughout the year, the Foundation also hosted several impressive seasonal fundraisers that helped give furry loved ones a second chance at life. From #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving wherein the Foundation raised over $8,000, a 25% increase from 2019, to over $6,000 in donations through various holiday initiatives, the funds went towards emergency, life-saving medical attention.

This year, one the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation grants helped Stella, a 3-year -old boxer mix in the Grand Rapids, MI area. Without warning, Stella went into anaphylactic shock and was rushed to the emergency vet, where she was hospitalized for several days while being treated for a heart murmur. A grant from the Foundation helped cover the lifesaving care that her pet parent could not afford, and Stella has successfully recovered and returned playing with her other four-legged friends. Stella is just one of over one hundred pups who the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation was able to help this year.

Established in 2015, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation has been a lifeline that can ease the financial burdens of treating a dog in need, and has helped save over 550 dogs with more than $650k awarded in grants. Through the Foundation's ongoing fundraising initiatives on behalf of dogs like Stella, whose medical treatments are essential to their survival, Camp Bow Wow will sustain their strong momentum and continue to secure meaningful results for the Foundation in 2021.

To learn more about the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, or apply for a grant, please visit www.bowwowbuddies.com. For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com .

About The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®

When the going gets ruff, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® helps support the health and happiness of our four-legged friends to keep them in their forever homes. The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® provides grants of up to $2,500 for individuals, shelters, and rescue groups across North America who cannot afford necessary medical care for a particular dog. Individuals may apply for a grant when they are struggling to cover the cost of their dog's veterinary care, and a shelter or rescue group may apply for a grant for a dog who is awaiting adoption pending veterinary care. The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To learn more, make a donation, or apply for a Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® grant, please visit www.bowwowbuddies.com.

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 20 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 240 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $140+ million-dollar brand, with over 180 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For 10 consecutive years, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

SOURCE Camp Bow Wow

Related Links

http://www.campbowwow.com

