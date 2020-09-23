The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® Launches Virtual Dog Walking Challenge to Raise Funds for Pups in Need

With more families, rescue groups and shelters requesting financial assistance than ever before, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation has experienced an over 80% increase in grant applications this year. To help raise funds in a safe, virtual format, the Foundation has launched a 10-week walking challenge in partnership with WoofTrax , a free smartphone app that helps animal nonprofits earn donations by logging walks in the App and through challenges like "Step Up For Pups."

Through November 19, pet parents across North America are invited to join "Step Up For Pups" in the WoofTrax App to help save the life of a dog in need and win prizes by simply walking their own four-legged friend. Dog lovers can sign up for the challenge through WoofTrax, wherein participants are able to log their dog walks and be entered to win prizes. Participants who log 20 dog walks, that are a quarter of a mile or more in length, during the 10-week challenge period will be entered to win the grand prize: a $500 donation to the shelter or rescue of their choice, or a 20-Pack of Day Care at their local Camp Bow Wow.

Participants can increase their chance of winning and lend a paw to dogs in need by donating $5, or more, to the "Step Up For Pups" challenge. Also announced weekly, challengers who log three or more walks a week are entered to win fun prizes for themselves or their furry loved ones from sponsors including Rise Brewing Co., Nancy's Pampered Pet Treats, Applaws Taste Toppers, Fur Pete's Sake Apparel, K Squared Artisan Boutique, Art From Energy, Tall Tails and more.

"The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation has always been rooted in our commitment to support the health and happiness of dogs across the country," said Julie Turner, President of Camp Bow Wow. "With the influx of applications we received this year, we wanted to create a safe, but fun, fundraising format that allows us all to step up together and give sick and injured dogs a second chance at life."

Since 2015, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation's mission has been to provide financial assistance for dogs in need of emergency, life-saving medical care. Over the past five years, the Foundation has acted as a lifeline to offset the high cost of emergency veterinary care for pet parents, rescue groups and shelters, and has helped save over 500 dogs with more than $600,000 awarded in grants.

To make a donation to the "Step Up For Pups" challenge, please visit https://givebutter.com/stepupforpups. To learn more about the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, or apply for a grant, please visit www.bowwowbuddies.com. For more information about Camp Bow Wow, to find a location near you, or to become a franchise owner, please visit campbowwow.com .

About The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®

When the going gets ruff, the Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® helps support the health and happiness of our four-legged friends to keep them in their forever homes. The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® provides grants of up to $2,500 for individuals, shelters, and rescue groups across North America who cannot afford necessary medical care for a particular dog. Individuals may apply for a grant when they are struggling to cover the cost of their dog's veterinary care, and a shelter or rescue group may apply for a grant for a dog who is awaiting adoption pending veterinary care. The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To learn more, make a donation, or apply for a Bow Wow Buddies Foundation® grant, please visit www.bowwowbuddies.com.

About Camp Bow Wow®:

In 20 years, Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise, has sold more than 240 franchises in 42 states and Canada. The company is a $140+ million-dollar brand, with over 180 open locations and more than 50 in the process of opening across North America. For 10 consecutive years, the company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. The Camp concept provides the highest levels of fun, safety and service for its Campers, and peace of mind for their parents. Dogs romp together in an open-play environment and pricing is all-inclusive. The Westminster, Colorado-based company started franchising in 2003, and today over 70% of franchises have women in ownership positions. In addition to day care and overnight Camp, the company also offers grooming services and a rewards-based dog training program. The Camp Bow Wow brand family also includes The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing urgent medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Since September 2017, Camp Bow Wow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated.

